'Taking hostages and stealing money' — Sybiha says Hungary detained Ukrainian bank employees with cash shipments

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha accused Budapest of taking seven state-owned Ukrainian bank employees "hostage" after the employees were detained on March 5 in Hungary while transiting the country as part of their banking duties.

The status of the detained Oschadbank employees was not immediately known after the group of seven people were detained passing through the country between Austria and Ukraine while operating two banks cars.

The fresh accusations come amid a further escalation of tensions between Kyiv and Budapest, one of the EU's most Moscow-friendly governments, over disruptions to Russian oil transit to the country.

The Druzhba pipeline, which supplies Russian crude to Hungary and Slovakia, has been offline since late January after a Russian strike damaged energy infrastructure in western Ukraine, according to Kyiv. Budapest and Bratislava accuse Ukraine of deliberately halting transit.

Meanwhile, Hungary has further retaliated in recent weeks by vetoing the EU's 20th sanctions package against Russia on Feb. 23 and blocking a 90 billion euro EU-backed loan for Kyiv.

A source familiar with Hungary's position told the Kyiv Independent that Budapest intends to maintain its stance until oil deliveries through Druzhba resume.

Hungarian ​Prime Minister Viktor Orban said earlier on March 5 that he would use "political and financial tools" to "force" the Druzhba pipeline reopening. President Volodymyr Zelensky has thus far said he does not support restoring the pipeline.

Sybiha said on X that the official reason for the detainment "are sill unknown" and Kyiv has sent an "official note" demanding the employees' release.

"We are talking about Hungary taking hostages and stealing money. If this is the “force” announced earlier today by Mr. Orban, then this is a force of a criminal gang. This is state terrorism and racketeering," Sybiha wrote.

Oschadbank said in a statement that the vehicles' GPS tracker shows the cars are located in central Budapest.

Orban's government has deepened energy ties with Moscow throughout the war while repeatedly obstructing EU sanctions on Russia or aid to Ukraine.

Budapest and Bratislava have called for a joint inspection of the damaged pipeline with EU participation, a proposal Zelensky said he would consider if formally requested.

Analysts link Orban's confrontational rhetoric toward Ukraine to Hungary's upcoming parliamentary elections in April. The ruling Fidesz party trails the opposition Tisza party in polls.