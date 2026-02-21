Ukraine hits Russian planes, ships in Crimea, artillery in major strikes on occupied territories

Ukraine’s armed forces struck Russian ships, planes, and artillery units in Russian-occupied Crimea and the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Ukraine's Armed Forces General Staff announced on Feb. 21.



In Crimea, close to Sevastopol, Ukrainian forces hit two Russian border patrol ships of Project 22460 Hunter, part of the Rubin class of Russian Coast Guard vessels designed to combat surface and airborne threats.



Ukraine previously targeted the same class of ship in December with sea drones, although the General Staff did not confirm if drones were used in the latest attack.



Further north on the peninsula, Ukraine hit two Be-12 Chayka aircraft stationed at the Yevpatoria Aviation Repair Plant. Ukraine first hit Be-12 aircrafts in September 2025, also in occupied Crimea.



The Soviet-designed Be-12 Chayka is an anti-submarine amphibious aircraft equipped with high-value systems used for detecting and engaging submarines. They have been used in combat over the Black Sea.



The final extent of the damage on the Crimean Peninsula is still being assessed, the General Staff said. "The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to systematically reduce the aggressor's combat potential, depriving it of the ability to conduct offensive operations," they added.



In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Ukrainian forces destroyed Russia’s equivalent of HIMARS — a Tornado-S multiple launch rocket system. They have a firing range of 120 kilometers using high-precision, wide-range rockets, terrorizing Ukrainian civilians in frontline regions.



"Tornados are a nightmare for Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kherson, Nikopol, and other peaceful cities of Ukraine," said Robert 'Madyar' Brovdi, Commander of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces.