Ukraine's General Staff confirms strike on oil refinery in Russia's Ufa, targets in Russian-occupied Ukraine

Ukrainian drones struck several facilities inside Russia and Russian-occupied Ukraine on April 1–2, including an oil refinery in the Republic of Bashkortostan, Ukraine's General Staff confirmed on April 3.

The Bashneft-Novoil oil refinery in the Russian city of Ufa was hit, the General Staff said, adding that the attack caused a fire on the company's premises.

The Bashneft-Novoil oil refinery is one of the largest producers of high-quality lubricants in Russia, the General Staff said. Its crude oil refining capacity is approximately seven million tons per year.

"This refinery is a key component of Russia's fuel and energy complex and is used to meet the needs of the Russian military," the General Staff said. The extent of the damage is being assessed, it added.

In the attack, a residential building was also struck in Ufa and set on fire, an independent Telegram outlet, Astra, reported on April 2.

Regional governor Rady Khabirov claimed all the Ukrainian drones were shot down on their way to the refinery, and that only debris from the downed drones caused any damage.

There were no injuries or deaths as a result of the strike on the building, and the flames have been extinguished, local authorities said.

Ufa, the capital of Russia's republic of Bashkortostan, lies roughly 1,400 kilometers (870 miles) from the Ukrainian border.

In the Russian-occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Ukraine struck the Kulikovsky training ground in Novopetrivka and an ammunition depot in Uspenivka, the General Staff said.

Also, Ukraine hit concentrations of Russian troops in Kotlyne and Shandryholove in Donetsk Oblast, and Berezove in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. The General Staff didn't specify how many soldiers were killed or injured.

Ukraine regularly strikes military infrastructure deep within Russia and occupied territories in an effort to diminish Moscow's capacity to continue waging war on Ukraine.

Kyiv considers oil facilities to be valid military targets as they directly fund Russia's war.