Russian mass attack targets Ukraine's gas facilities, energy minister says

Russian forces targeted Ukraine's gas infrastructure in a mass drone and missile attack overnight on Feb. 20, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said.

Russia has repeatedly targeted Ukrainian energy infrastructure with missiles and drones over the course of the war, including gas storage facilities in Ukraine's west.

Russia launched 161 Shahed-type attack drones and decoy drones and 14 Kh-101/55SM cruise missiles, Kalibr/Iskander-K cruise missiles, and Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles against Ukraine this night, the Air Force said.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down 80 drones over 11 oblasts, while 78 drones were lost without causing damage, according to the statement.

The attack damaged gas production facilities, Halushchenko said, without disclosing their locations. Explosions were reported in Kyiv, Odesa, and the adjacent regions.

Russian aerial strikes targeted an energy facility of Ukraine's DTEK company in Odesa Oblast. A total of 49,000 consumers remained without power as of 9 a.m. local time, Governor Oleh Kiper said.

The full consequences of the Russian attack are being determined. Restoration works are ongoing.

"The purpose of these criminal attacks is to stop the production of gas needed to meet the household needs of citizens and centralized heating," the minister said.

In early February, Halushchenko said that Russian strikes had severely impacted Ukraine's domestic gas production capacity and that the country would need to import an estimated 1 billion cubic meters of gas by the end of the year.