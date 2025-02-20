Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, gas storage, Ukraine, Russia, War, Russian attack, Energy infrastructure, Energy, Business
Edit post

Russian mass attack targets Ukraine's gas facilities, energy minister says

by Kateryna Denisova February 20, 2025 12:04 PM 2 min read
A Naftogaz gas company worker adjusts valves after an opening ceremony of the newly built Bobrovnytska gas compressor in the village of Mryn in Chernihiv Oblast, Ukraine, on Dec. 16, 2008. (Sergei Supinsky /AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces targeted Ukraine's gas infrastructure in a mass drone and missile attack overnight on Feb. 20, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said.

Russia has repeatedly targeted Ukrainian energy infrastructure with missiles and drones over the course of the war, including gas storage facilities in Ukraine's west.

Russia launched 161 Shahed-type attack drones and decoy drones and 14 Kh-101/55SM cruise missiles, Kalibr/Iskander-K cruise missiles, and Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles against Ukraine this night, the Air Force said.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down 80 drones over 11 oblasts, while 78 drones were lost without causing damage, according to the statement.

The attack damaged gas production facilities, Halushchenko said, without disclosing their locations. Explosions were reported in Kyiv, Odesa, and the adjacent regions.

Russian aerial strikes targeted an energy facility of Ukraine's DTEK company in Odesa Oblast. A total of 49,000 consumers remained without power as of 9 a.m. local time, Governor Oleh Kiper said.

The full consequences of the Russian attack are being determined. Restoration works are ongoing.

"The purpose of these criminal attacks is to stop the production of gas needed to meet the household needs of citizens and centralized heating," the minister said.

In early February, Halushchenko said that Russian strikes had severely impacted Ukraine's domestic gas production capacity and that the country would need to import an estimated 1 billion cubic meters of gas by the end of the year.

Updated: 7 killed, 30 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day
Russian aerial strikes targeted an energy facility of Ukraine’s DTEK company in Odesa Oblast overnight, the company announced. Governor Oleh Kiper said that 49,000 consumers remain without power as of 9 a.m. local time as repairs continue.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

8:47 AM

European leaders back Zelensky after Trump's accusations.

"Ukraine has been defending itself against Russia's merciless war of aggression for almost three years... And it is simply wrong and dangerous to deny President Zelensky's democratic legitimacy," German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on X.
9:43 PM
Video

Ukrainians react to Trump’s shocking accusation about the war.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest comments about Ukraine are raising eyebrows — and spreading misinformation. He claimed that Ukraine was the one who started Russia's war, said that Ukraine had been “blown to smithereens,” and claimed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has a 4% approval rating — none of which has a factual basis. How do actual Ukrainians feel about Trump’s words? The Kyiv Independent’s Masha Lavrova hit the streets of Kyiv to hear their raw, unfiltered reactions.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.