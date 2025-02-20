Updated: 7 killed, 30 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: The article was updated with casualty figures from Kherson Oblast.

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least seven civilians and injured at least 30 over the past day, regional authorities reported on Feb. 20.

Three people were killed and 10 injured in Russian attacks against Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

Russian forces dropped four guided aerial bombs on the city of Kostiantynivka on the morning of Feb. 19, killing two people and injuring eight while damaging 34 houses, the governor said.

One civilian was also killed in Predtechyne, and two were injured in Pokrovsk, according to the statement.

Two people were killed and 13 injured, including two children, in Kherson Oblast, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. Three apartment buildings and 13 houses were damaged.

In Kharkiv Oblast, two men aged 59 were killed during Russian attacks against Kupiansk, while five other civilians were injured in the town and elsewhere in the region, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

Two men were injured during Russian attacks against the Vasylivka and Polohy district in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, according to Governor Ivan Fedorov.

Russian aerial strikes targeted an energy facility of Ukraine's DTEK company in Odesa Oblast overnight, the company announced. Governor Oleh Kiper said that 49,000 consumers remain without power as of 9 a.m. local time as repairs continue.