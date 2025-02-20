Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Civilian casualties, War, Donetsk Oblast, Kharkiv Oblast, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Odesa Oblast, Energy infrastructure
Edit post

Updated: 7 killed, 30 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

by Martin Fornusek February 20, 2025 9:58 AM  (Updated: ) 2 min read
The aftermath of Russian attacks against Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Feb. 19-20, 2025. (Governor Vadym Filashkin/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: The article was updated with casualty figures from Kherson Oblast.

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least seven civilians and injured at least 30 over the past day, regional authorities reported on Feb. 20.

Three people were killed and 10 injured in Russian attacks against Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

Russian forces dropped four guided aerial bombs on the city of Kostiantynivka on the morning of Feb. 19, killing two people and injuring eight while damaging 34 houses, the governor said.

One civilian was also killed in Predtechyne, and two were injured in Pokrovsk, according to the statement.

Two people were killed and 13 injured, including two children, in Kherson Oblast, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. Three apartment buildings and 13 houses were damaged.

In Kharkiv Oblast, two men aged 59 were killed during Russian attacks against Kupiansk, while five other civilians were injured in the town and elsewhere in the region, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

Two men were injured during Russian attacks against the Vasylivka and Polohy district in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, according to Governor Ivan Fedorov.

Russian aerial strikes targeted an energy facility of Ukraine's DTEK company in Odesa Oblast overnight, the company announced. Governor Oleh Kiper said that 49,000 consumers remain without power as of 9 a.m. local time as repairs continue.

British volunteer who lost arm and leg evacuating Ukrainian civilians: ‘Russia is the enemy. How can you not see it?’
It could have been a tragic story costing British volunteer Edward Scott his life. As a humanitarian aid worker with the Ukrainian NGO “Baza” (the “Base” in Ukrainian), 28-year-old Scott has made multiple trips to the front-line areas to evacuate civilian Ukrainians. But the mission on Jan. 30 to…
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Author: Martin Fornusek
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

8:47 AM

European leaders back Zelensky after Trump's accusations.

"Ukraine has been defending itself against Russia's merciless war of aggression for almost three years... And it is simply wrong and dangerous to deny President Zelensky's democratic legitimacy," German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on X.
9:43 PM
Video

Ukrainians react to Trump’s shocking accusation about the war.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest comments about Ukraine are raising eyebrows — and spreading misinformation. He claimed that Ukraine was the one who started Russia's war, said that Ukraine had been “blown to smithereens,” and claimed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has a 4% approval rating — none of which has a factual basis. How do actual Ukrainians feel about Trump’s words? The Kyiv Independent’s Masha Lavrova hit the streets of Kyiv to hear their raw, unfiltered reactions.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.