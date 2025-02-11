Russia strikes Ukraine's energy grid, forcing emergency shutdowns

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia launched an aerial strike against Ukraine's power grid overnight on Feb. 11, forcing the country's energy operator to implement emergency power outages, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said.

The attack, which included strikes on gas infrastructure overnight and continued into the morning, has further strained Ukraine's energy grid.

"At night, Russia attacked gas infrastructure. As of this morning, the energy sector is still under attack," Halushchenko said.

Russian forces reportedly launched cruise missiles from the Black Sea overnight, triggering air alerts in Kyiv and several oblasts.

Halushchenko added that the transmission system operator urgently applies emergency electricity restrictions to minimize the possible consequences for the power system.

The full consequences of the attack are being determined.

Russia has repeatedly targeted Ukraine's energy infrastructure since the start of its full-scale invasion, aiming to disrupt power supplies and weaken civilian morale.

In September, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russian strikes had destroyed all of Ukraine's thermal power plants and most of its hydroelectric capacity.

Ukrainian authorities and energy companies have been working to repair and reinforce the grid ahead of expected renewed attacks.