Ukraine's ex-ambassador to US named Zelensky's advisor on reconstruction

Oksana Markarova, Ukraine's former ambassador in Washington, was appointed a presidential advisor on reconstruction and investment, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Nov. 30.

Markarova's role will focus on the "business climate, enhancing our state's financial resilience, attracting investment, and planning reconstruction together with our strategic partners," Zelensky said on X.

The news comes as Ukraine grapples with a major political upheaval, as Zelensky's powerful chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, resigned on Nov. 28 amid a corruption investigation.

While speculations surfaced that Markarova was offered Yermak's position but refused the job, the former ambassador has refuted the claims.

With a background spanning business and public service, Markarova served as Ukraine's finance minister from 2018 to 2020 and was later appointed the Ukrainian ambassador to the U.S. in 2021 — the first woman to hold the position.

The envoy played a central role in coordinating U.S. military and financial support during the early phases of Russia's full-scale invasion.

However, Markarova later faced criticism and calls for dismissal from Republican leaders for organizing Zelensky's visit to a Pennsylvania arms factory in September 2024, during which the president met notable Democratic officials amid the U.S. presidential campaign.

Markarova was officially dismissed from the ambassadorial post in August after a broader political reshuffle and replaced by former Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna.

Ukraine faces growing headwinds amid the war with Russia, including a major budget gap, a slow but steady Russian advance on the battlefield, and pressure from the U.S. to accept a swift peace deal with Moscow.

Commenting on Markarova's appointment, Zelensky underscored "the capacity to rebuild after the fighting and restore normal economic development" as Kyiv's long-term goal.

European Investment Bank chief Werner Hoyer said earlier this year that Ukraine may need as much as 1 trillion euros ($1.1 trillion) in foreign aid to cover its reconstruction needs.