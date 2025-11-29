Americans showing 'constructive approach' in peace talks, Zelensky says as Ukrainian delegates arrive in US

The United States is displaying "a constructive approach" in peace negotiations with Ukrainians, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening address on Nov. 29, as delegates from Kyiv arrived in the U.S.

A Ukrainian delegation led by National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov and Military Intelligence Chief Kyrylo Budanov traveled to the U.S. on Nov. 29 to continue negotiations on the latest U.S.-backed peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

The delegates will meet with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner (son-in-law of U.S. President Donald Trump) in Florida on Nov. 30, Reuters reported, citing a senior U.S. official.

"The American side is demonstrating a constructive approach, and in the coming days it is feasible to flesh out the steps to determine how to bring the war to a dignified end," Zelensky said.

The talks will build off the recent negotiations in Geneva, Switzerland, where U.S., Ukrainian, and European representatives worked to revise the original 28-point proposal — a plan that initially demanded sweeping concessions from Kyiv in line with Moscow's maximalist demands.

The revised version reportedly aligns more closely with Ukraine's position, but a new framework has not been finalized.

Following the Florida talks, Witkoff is set to visit Russian President Vladimir Putin for separate talks in Moscow. Witkoff, who was heavily involved in presenting the original peace plan, faced heightened scrutiny after a leak reportedly caught him coaching a Russian official on how to sway the White House.

The Wall Street Journal further reported on Nov. 28 that Witkoff and Russian officials have for months been promoting a "peace through business" approach to diplomacy, hoping to tempt Trump with lucrative mineral deals and investment partnerships in exchange for bringing Russia's economy out of isolation.

Ukraine's peace negotiations have also been disrupted by political turmoil at home: Andriy Yermak, Zelensky's top aide and lead negotiator, resigned on Nov. 29 amid a major corruption investigation.

Russia, meanwhile, has shown little interest in declaring a ceasefire or negotiating peace under the revised Geneva terms. Putin on Nov. 27 demanded that Ukrainian troops to withdraw from their current positions as a condition for a ceasefire and said that negotiating with Ukrainian leadership was "pointless."