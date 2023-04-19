Ukraine's Air Force: 10 out of 12 Iranian-made Shahed drones downed over Odesa Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Air Force reported shooting down ten out of twelve Iranian-made Shahed "kamikaze" drones Russia launched at Odesa Oblast overnight on April 19.

Two of the drones struck a "public infrastructure facility," according to the Odesa Oblast Military administration. No additional information about what was hit was provided.

No casualties were reported, but the State Emergency Service was present at the scene of the attack to put out fires caused by the attack, the military administration said.

Explosions were heard at around 2 a.m. on April 19 near Odesa, correspondents from the media outlet Suspilne reported.

A few minutes prior, authorities in the area reported that the city's air raid alerts had been activated.

Ukraine's East Air Command also reported shooting down a Russian drone, that "may have been a Shahed" over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.