Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
Goal: 1,000 new members for our birthday. Gift a membership to your friend and help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Become a member Gift membership
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Kharkiv Oblast, War, Russian armed forces, POWs
Edit post

Ukraine's 3rd Brigade says it cleared out Kharkiv Oblast village, took ex-convict POWs

by Boldizsar Gyori November 25, 2024 1:12 PM 2 min read
Men cross a makeshift bridge next to a destroyed road bridge on Oct. 17, 2022, in Borova, Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine. (Carl Court/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine’s Third Assault Brigade said on Nov. 25 that it had cleared out Russian troops from the Kopanky village in Kharkiv Oblast, taking several prisoners of war (POW) from Russia’s First Tank Army.

Russian forces were reportedly pushed out after they attempted to break into Kopanky, a village in eastern Kharkiv Oblast close to the administrative border with Luhansk Oblast.

The settlement lies around 40 kilometers (25 miles) southeast of Kupiansk, a key logistics hub under increasing pressure from Russian troops.

In a video published by the unit, seven POWs are seen in a basement-like room during a filmed interrogation. According to the unit, the POWs' positions came under artillery fire from the Russian military after their capture.

Russia has been recruiting prisoners for high-risk assault operations in Ukraine to offset its staggering losses during the full-scale war.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the unit’s claims or where the video was recorded.

The Third Separate Assault Brigade is known to have been operating around the village of Borova in Kharkiv Oblast. They launched a successful counterattack in the region in August, advancing almost 2 square kilometers deep into the front line area.

Ukraine war latest: Ukraine has lost over 40% of territory previously gained in Kursk incursion, Reuters reports
Key developments on Nov. 23-24: * Ukraine has lost over 40% of territory previously gained in Kursk incursion, Reuters reports * West should ‘not set red lines’ on providing military support for Ukraine, French foreign minister says * Russia attacked Ukraine with over 800 KAB bombs, 460 drones,…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Boldizsar Gyori
Three years of reporting, funded by our readers.
Millions read the Kyiv Independent, but only one in 10,000 readers makes a financial contribution. Thanks to our community we've been able to keep our reporting free and accessible to everyone. For our third birthday, we're looking for 1,000 new members to help fund our mission and to help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Three years. Millions of readers. All thanks to 12,000 supporters.
It’s thanks to readers like you that we can celebrate another birthday this November. We’re looking for another 1,000 members to help fund our mission, keep our journalism accessible for all, and prepare for whatever 2025 might bring. Consider gifting a membership today or help us spread the word.
Help us get 1,000 new members!
Become a member Gift membership
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

6:46 AM

Polish farmers lift blockade at Ukraine border.

Polish farmers, who staged a protest in the village of Medyka and blocked the Sheghini border crossing with Ukraine, have suspended their blockade, Ukraine’s State Customs Service reported on Nov. 24.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.