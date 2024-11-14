Ukraine repels Russian attempt to enter Kupiansk, military says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces successfully repelled Russian attempts to break into the city of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast, Ukrinfrom reported on Nov. 14, citing the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces.

"All Russian attacks in this direction were successfully repelled. Russian invaders failed to enter Kupiansk. The city is under the control of Ukraine's Armed Forces," General Staff spokesperson Andrii Kovalev told Ukrinform.

The statement comes after the crowd-sourced monitoring website DeepState claimed late on Nov. 13 that two columns of Russian forces, which included armored vehicles and a tank, managed to enter Kupiansk but suffered heavy losses.

Kupiansk is a key logistics and railway hub in the eastern part of Kharkiv Oblast. With several highways and five railway lines running through it, the town was briefly occupied by Russian forces before it was liberated during a successful Ukrainian counteroffensive in the autumn of 2022.

An estimated Russian advance (red) near Kupiansk as of Nov. 13, 2024, according to DeepState. (DeepState/OpenStreetMaps)

Russian troops ramped up their efforts in the area in early September and are now only 2 to 3 kilometers from the city’s industrial outskirts in the northeast. Moscow's forces are attempting to find a footing for a final push to reach the Oskil River, dividing the city into two, before winter sets in.

During his evening address, President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the soldiers defending the front line and spoke of Russia's "attempts to expand their offensive, especially in the Kupiansk direction."

"I am grateful to all our units for their resilience," he said.

Even if Russian units have not yet entered the town, regular shelling of the city creates increasingly hard conditions for the locals to continue with their lives, with no gas, water, or electricity in the city’s eastern bank.

Capturing the city would widen the north-to-south supply route from Russia’s Belgorod Oblast, fuelling their attempt to take the entire Donbas region.