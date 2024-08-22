Ukraine's 3rd Assault Brigade releases cryptic video of 'full offensive somewhere in Kharkiv Oblast'

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated regularly.

Ukraine's 3rd Separate Assault Brigade on Aug. 22 released a video showing what it claims is the first footage of an "offensive in full swing" filmed "somewhere in Kharkiv Oblast."

"The details will be revealed later. Expect good news from the 3rd Assault Brigade," the post on Telegram reads.

In the video, Ukrainian tanks can be seen advancing and firing in an undisclosed location.

Other sections show what appears to be Ukrainian troops firing into trenches and Ukrainian drones dropping bombs on Russian soldiers.

The location of the footage and when it was filmed has not been revealed. The Kyiv Independent contacted the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade for more information but had not received a reply at the time of publication.

The 3rd Separate Assault Brigade is known to have been operating around the village of Borova in Kharkiv Oblast, as it reported the thwarting of a Russian attempt to make a breakthrough in the area in early July.

Borova was occupied by Russian forces in March 2022 and subsequently liberated later that year during Ukraine's sweeping counteroffensive in Kharkiv Oblast.

While initially gaining ground in May, a Russian offensive in northeastern Kharkiv Oblast quickly bogged down, with Russian troops reportedly suffering heavy losses.

The intensity of fighting had decreased somewhat compared to other sectors, though several reports of Russia preparing new attacks have emerged since then.

Russia has increased aerial reconnaissance and is preparing new assault operations in Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine's Kharkiv group of forces reported on Aug. 20.