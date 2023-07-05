Ukraine destroys 8 Iranian-made drones over Mykolaiv Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Southern Air Command reported shooting down eight Iranian-made drones launched by Russia over Mykolaiv Oblast on July 5.

Four Lancet drones, two Merlin-VR drones, one Zala drone, and one Orlan-10 drone were destroyed above the region, the command wrote in a post on Facebook.

A day before on July 4, the command reported shooting down two Iranian-made drones over Mykolaiv Oblast.

Russian forces launched four Iranian-made Shahed-135 drones at a residential area in northeastern city of Sumy on July 4, killing three.

Russia has used all sorts of drones, particularly Iranian-made Shahed drones, to attack Ukraine, killing dozens of civilians and heavily damaging the country's energy infrastructure.