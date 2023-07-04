Update: Death toll of Russian drone strike on Sumy rises to 3

This audio is created with AI assistance

The death toll of Russia's July 3 drone attack on the northern city of Sumy has risen to three, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

"Three people died (yesterday at 10 p.m., the rescuers found a body of a woman in the rubble), 21 are wounded," the administration wrote on Telegram.

On July 3, the officials reported that four people were hospitalized, two of whom are in intensive care.

Russia launched four Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones at the city's center at 10:49 a.m. local time. The attack reportedly damaged two apartment buildings and an administrative building.

Sumy, which lies around 50 kilometers from the Russian border, is home to 250,000 residents. Russian forces regularly target Sumy Oblast, resulting in civilian casualties and damage to infrastructure.

Russia has used Shahed-type drones, produced and supplied by Iran, to attack Ukraine since last fall, killing dozens of civilians and heavily damaging the country's energy system.