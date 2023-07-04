Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Update: Death toll of Russian drone strike on Sumy rises to 3

by Martin Fornusek July 4, 2023 10:22 AM 1 min read
An apartment building in Sumy, Ukraine, damaged by a Russian drone strike on July 3, 2023. (Sumy Oblast Military Administration/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The death toll of Russia's July 3 drone attack on the northern city of Sumy has risen to three, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

"Three people died (yesterday at 10 p.m., the rescuers found a body of a woman in the rubble), 21 are wounded," the administration wrote on Telegram.

On July 3, the officials reported that four people were hospitalized, two of whom are in intensive care.

Russia launched four Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones at the city's center at 10:49 a.m. local time. The attack reportedly damaged two apartment buildings and an administrative building.

Sumy, which lies around 50 kilometers from the Russian border, is home to 250,000 residents. Russian forces regularly target Sumy Oblast, resulting in civilian casualties and damage to infrastructure.

Russia has used Shahed-type drones, produced and supplied by Iran, to attack Ukraine since last fall, killing dozens of civilians and heavily damaging the country's energy system.

Francis Farrell: As the world watches the counteroffensive, a sober hold on reality is Ukraine’s greatest weapon
This June was meant to be all about the great Ukrainian counteroffensive. After months of waiting, dozens of public statements from exasperated Ukrainian officials bound to silence, and even more analyses from experts and commentators in the media, the moment finally came when Ukrainian soldiers on…
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.