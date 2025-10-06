KI logo
Ukraine wins 15 medals at 2025 World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi

by Sonya Bandouil
Ukrainian athlete Mykola Zhabnyak (right) on the podium at the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships in New Dehli. (Reuters/Anushree Fadnavis)

Ukraine finished the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi with 15 medals, Suspilne Sport reported on Oct. 5.

Over nine days of competition, the 20-member Ukrainian team secured five gold, five silver, and five bronze medals, placing 15th overall. Brazil topped the medal table with a total of 44, including 15 golds.

Among Ukraine’s standout performers were Natalia Kobzar and Zoya Ovsyi, who each won two medals — one gold and one silver. Their achievements contributed significantly to Ukraine’s strong showing at the tournament.

As Ukraine continues to excel in international para-sports, the upcoming Winter Paralympic Games will take place in 2026 in Milano-Cortina.

The event recently sparked controversy after the International Paralympic Committee reinstated Russia and Belarus, a decision Ukraine’s Sports Minister Matviy Bidnyi denounced.

Ukraine
Sonya Bandouil

North American news editor

Sonya Bandouil is a North American news editor for The Kyiv Independent. She previously worked in the fields of cybersecurity and translating, and she also edited for various journals in NYC. Sonya has a Master’s degree in Global Affairs from New York University, and a Bachelor’s degree in Music from the University of Houston, in Texas.

