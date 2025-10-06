Ukraine wins 15 medals at 2025 World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi

Ukraine finished the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi with 15 medals, Suspilne Sport reported on Oct. 5.

Over nine days of competition, the 20-member Ukrainian team secured five gold, five silver, and five bronze medals, placing 15th overall. Brazil topped the medal table with a total of 44, including 15 golds.

Among Ukraine’s standout performers were Natalia Kobzar and Zoya Ovsyi, who each won two medals — one gold and one silver. Their achievements contributed significantly to Ukraine’s strong showing at the tournament.

As Ukraine continues to excel in international para-sports, the upcoming Winter Paralympic Games will take place in 2026 in Milano-Cortina.

The event recently sparked controversy after the International Paralympic Committee reinstated Russia and Belarus, a decision Ukraine’s Sports Minister Matviy Bidnyi denounced.