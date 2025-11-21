Search and rescue crews at the site of a Russian strike in Ternopil, which hit two residential high-rise buildings overnight on Nov. 19, recovered three more bodies from the rubble, including two children, Ukraine's State Emergency Service said on Nov. 21.

The death toll now stands at 31 people, with 94 injured, and 13 still missing, the agency said.

The two buildings were damaged from the third to the ninth floor, according to Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko.

Residents tried to leap from upper-floor windows to escape the fire after the Russian strike on the building, Klymenko said. The fire reportedly killed 19 people.

The Air Force later confirmed that Russia carried out the attack using Kh-101 cruise missiles. Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

At least 1 killed, 8 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

Russian attacks have killed at least eight people and injured at least 29 others over the past day, local authorities said on Nov. 21.

Russia launched 115 drones at Ukraine overnight, of which 95 were intercepted, the Air Force reported, adding 19 hits were recorded at 12 locations.

Russian forces launched an overnight attack on the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia on Nov. 20-21, killing five people and wounding eight others, local officials said.

Regional Governor Ivan Fedorov reported that Russian forces used KAB guided bombs, causing extensive damage to civilian infrastructure, including at least five high-rise apartment buildings. The national police also reported that the bomb was dropped in the middle of a market.

In eastern Donetsk Oblast, regional governor Vadym Filashkin said that at least four people were injured by Russian attacks over the past day.

In northeastern Kharkiv Oblast, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said that a 68-year-old woman was injured by a Russian attack over the past day.

In northeastern Sumy Oblast, the regional military administration reported that a Russian drone attack wounded a 45-year-old woman.

In northern Chernihiv Oblast, a woman was killed by a Russian attack, the State Emergency Service said on Nov. 21.

In central-eastern Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, regional governor Vladyslav Haivanenko said that a woman was killed and two people, aged 54 and 71, were injured by Russian attacks over the past day.

In southern Kherson Oblast, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin said that one person was killed and eight others, including a child, were wounded by Russian attacks over the past day.

In southern Odesa Oblast, the State Emergency Service reported that five people, including a child, were wounded by an overnight Russian drone strike.

General Staff: Russia has lost 1,163,170 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost around 1,163,170 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Nov. 21.

The number includes 1,050 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,357 tanks, 23,600 (+3) armored fighting vehicles, 67,768 (+65) vehicles and fuel tanks, 34,550 (+20) artillery systems, 1,546 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,247 air defense systems, 428 airplanes, 347 helicopters, 82,620 (+150) drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.