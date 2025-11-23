Ukraine war latest: Ukraine downs Russian Mi-8 helicopter with deep strike drone for first time, military claims

Key developments on Nov. 22-23.

Ukrainian forces shot down a Russian Mi-8 helicopter in Rostov Oblast with a deep strike drone, Ukraine's Special Operations Forces (SSO) reported on Nov. 22.

The operation marks the first time Ukraine has used a deep strike drone to down a Russian Mi-8.

The helicopter was shot down near Kuteynikovo in Russia's Rostov Oblast, the SSO reported on Telegram. The date and details of the operation were not disclosed.

"We are changing the rules of the game: now we are hunting!" the SSO wrote.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the Ukrainian military's claims at the time of publication.

The Mi-8 is a Soviet-designed twin-engine helicopter widely used for transport, combat support, and humanitarian missions. Introduced in the 1960s, it remains one of the most widely operated helicopters globally, valued for its versatility, durability, and ability to operate in challenging environments.

The aircraft has previously been targeted in Ukrainian strikes. In September, Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) reported that it destroyed several Mi-8 helicopters in attacks in Russian-occupied Crimea.

In June, the Ukrainian military claimed it destroyed an Mi-8 at an airfield in Russia's Bryansk Oblast.

Russia likely captured over 15 villages in Zaporizhzhia Oblast since September, OSINT group says

Russian troops appear to have captured more than 15 villages in southeastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast since September, exploiting the weather and Ukraine’s low manpower to scale up their offensive, according to the Finnish Black Bird Group open-source intelligence collective.

Russia "opportunistically" took advantage of the fall weather conditions that make it harder for Ukrainian drones to work against Russian troops, in addition to Ukraine’s manpower crisis, to advance in the eastern part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Emil Kastehelmi from Black Bird Group said.

"The most gains that the Russians have achieved this fall have been in eastern Zaporizhzhia (Oblast) and Dnipropetrovsk (Oblast)," Kastehelmi told the Kyiv Independent on Nov. 21.

"So here's an area which is seemingly an issue for the Ukrainians, as simply they haven't been able to stop the Russian advance."

The Russian advance in Zaporizhzhia Oblast comes as Russian troops also intensify their offensives in other hot spots of the war. Moscow is inching toward finally capturing the eastern logistics hub city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast.

Zaporizhzhia Oblast (Nizar al-Rifai/The Kyiv Independent)

Russia’s General Staff also claimed on Nov. 20 that its troops had taken the city of Kupiansk in northeastern Kharkiv Oblast, which Ukraine immediately denied and called "cheap informational provocations."

Despite deploying enormous forces in the Pokrovsk sector to boost its epicenter of the offensives, Russia managed to break through Ukrainian defenses in Zaporizhzhia Oblast — at a faster pace than before.

Russian troops have recently occupied the small village of Vesele, about 10 kilometers (about six miles) northeast of the contested town of Huliaipole, the Ukrainian open-source battlefield monitoring group DeepState reported on Nov. 20. Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesman of the Southern Defense Forces, denied DeepState's report to the Kyiv Independent, saying that the fighting is ongoing for the village.

Ukraine denied that Russian troops had captured Vesele, Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesman of the Southern Defense Forces, told Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne.

Russian troops have advanced at most nearly 25 kilometers in the sectors covering Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts since September, which is "a relatively quick pace, especially in this war," Kastehelmi assessed.

"In the Russian doctrine, there's this thing of reinforcing success," Kastehelmi said, stressing that the Russian advance is alarming even if the villages captured are small.

"As they see that here's an area where gains can be made, then they will, of course, opportunistically try to reinforce all the success that they have had, and it looks like it's paying off."

Reported Russian advances in Zaporizhzhia Oblast as of Nov. 22, 2025 (DeepState)

In a rare admission of a setback, the Ukrainian military confirmed on Nov. 15 that its troops had withdrawn from the village of Novovasylivske, which sits on a highway connecting Donetsk Oblast with Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, approximately 20 kilometers (about 12 miles) away.

The Southern Defense Forces of the army had also reported earlier on Nov. 11 that its troops had pulled back from positions near five villages in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, resulting in a withdrawal from the villages of Uspenivka and Novomykolaivka, which are also located along the same highway.

While Russia has usually relied on its traditional encirclement tactic by going around the settlement and capturing it, Kastehelmi said "there is a great possibility" that it could instead flank Huliaipole from the north while "tying it tying the (Ukrainian) defenders in the area down from the eastern and southern directions."

"If (Russian troops) are able to push a little bit forward from the northern side, then the city may be in an encirclement threat at least," he said.

The area in question in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, however, wouldn’t immediately affect the general situation in adjacent Donetsk Oblast even with "a more serious (Russian) breach," according to Kastehelmi.

"It’s after all not a huge place, so it is also possible that if they are too endangered there, they will pull out simply to conserve manpower, or at least I hope they make that decision," Kastehelmi said.

Pro-Ukrainian partisans set locomotive ablaze in Russia's Rostov-on-Don, group claims

Members of the pro-Ukrainian partisan group Atesh sabotaged an electric locomotive allegedly used for transporting military cargo from the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, Atesh claimed on Nov. 23.

A video posted of the purported sabotage effort shows Atesh operatives pouring a flammable liquid onto the locomotive. A second video of the purported attack shows the interior of the locomotive up in flames.

The sabotage operation is alleged to have "disrupted the movement schedules of trains carrying ammunition, equipment, and reserves" to the front line, the group wrote on Telegram.

The attack purportedly took place near Rostov-Tovarny, a freight railway station in the city.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these claims at the time of publication, and the extent of the damage caused was not immediately clear.

Rostov-on-Don lies just 65 kilometers (40 miles) southeast of the Russia-Ukraine border and serves as a "main distribution hub for the Southern and Eastern force groupings," Atesh wrote.

The Atesh movement regularly commits sabotage attacks on Russian territory and in Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine.

Earlier this month, partisans reported a sabotage operation against railway equipment in Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The group said it destroyed a relay cabinet, delaying the transport of military personnel and supplies to the front.

Ukraine's military reportedly strikes power plant in Moscow Oblast

Ukraine's military reportedly struck the Shatura Thermal Power Plant in Moscow Oblast overnight on Nov. 23, Russian Telegram media channels reported.

Purported videos posted on social media appear to show a large explosion and subsequent fire emanating from the plant, following a projectile strike on the target.

The Kyiv Independent cannot immediately verify the reports, and Ukraine's military has not yet commented on the reported attack.

The Shatura Thermal Power Plant is located approximately 120 kilometers (75 miles) east of the Russian capital, in the outskirts of Moscow Oblast.

Earlier in the night, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin reported that two Ukrainian drones were shot down en route towards the capital. Rosaviatsiya, Russia's aviation authority, also reported that Moscow's Zhukovsky Airport had temporarily suspended operations amid drones in the region.

Ukraine routinely launches strikes against military and industrial facilities in Russia and Russian-occupied territories, primarily relying on domestically developed drones.

No information was immediately available on the extent of the damage caused or on any possible casualties.

The attack comes as Kyiv has intensified attacks against Russian oil, gas, and energy infrastructure, a key source of Moscow's revenues helping to fuel its all-out invasion of Ukraine.

In recent months, Moscow has also intensified attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure in an attempt to plunge Ukraine into another harsh winter.

Ukrainian army on 'search and destroy' missions to clear Russians from central Pokrovsk

Ukrainian forces are clearing out central Pokrovsk from Russian soldiers, the Ukrainian military said on Nov. 23.

"Our positions in the city center are being maintained, fire fights are ongoing, but the enemy is not managing to fortify," the Airborne Assault Forces wrote on Telegram. "The defense forces are containing the enemy and are conducting search and destroy actions to liquidate the Russians in Pokrovsk."

According to the highly reputable DeepState mapping project, led by a Ukrainian team in close contact with commanders across the front line, Russian forces have continued to advance in central Pokrovsk over the past day.

Located in northwestern Donetsk Oblast, the city of Pokrovsk has been at the epicenter of much of the most intensive fighting along the Russian-Ukrainian line over the past year. Small Russian units, oftentimes lone individuals, have been infiltrating the city, sometimes dressed as civilians, the military has previously reported.

According to the Airborne Assault Forces, Ukraine has killed 388 Russian soldiers in the city and wounded another 87 since the beginning of November.

The Battle of Pokrovsk as of November 2025 (Nizar al-Rifai/The Kyiv Independent)

"In particular, in recent days, the Skala Separate Assault Battalion conducted a clearing operation from enemy presence in the area of the railway station, Pokrovsk Pedagogical College, and Sobornyi Square," the post reads, referring to a famous assault unit in the Ukrainian military.

Also on Nov. 23, Ukraine's Special Operations Forces published footage of a series of successful attacks on Russian positions inside the city.

With a pre-war population of just 60,000, Pokrovsk was hardly a metropolis, but it has become a key nexus of Ukraine's military logistics. The potential loss of one of the best-fortified cities in Ukraine could give Russia some logistical benefit for future offensives as it continues to aim to capture the rest of Donetsk Oblast.

