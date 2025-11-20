'Cheap provocations' — Ukraine denies Russia's claim that it has captured Kupiansk, as fighting continues

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukraine's General Staff denied claims made by the chief of the General Staff of the Russian army, Valery Gerasimov, that Russian forces have captured the city of Kupiansk on Nov. 20.

The statement from Ukraine's General Staff comes as Gerasimov reportedly informed Russian President Vladimir Putin of Kupiansk's alleged capture during Putin's visit to a command post of the Zapad force.

"Kupiansk remains under the control of Ukraine’s Defense Forces," the General Staff said. "Counter-sabotage operations and special search-and-destroy actions against enemy reconnaissance and sabotage groups that infiltrated the city are ongoing in and around Kupiansk."

"The leadership of the terrorist state continues to produce cheap informational provocations," Ukraine's General Staff said, adding that the disinformation aims to conceal "criticial" Russian losses.

Kupiansk, a strategically important town in Kharkiv Oblast, has seen renewed fierce fighting as Russia continues its marginal advance in the region. Since Sept. 28, it has been closed to civilians due to ongoing combat operations and the threat of Russian sabotage groups.

In recent months, Russian units have been attempting to infiltrate Ukrainian lines by going through gas pipelines or dressing up as civilians, the Ukrainian military previously reported, adding that the latter tactic continues a war crime.

In September, operational-strategic command "Dnipro" spokesperson Oleksiy Belsky said that capturing the city of Kupiansk serves as Russia's main goal in Kharkiv Oblast.

The city, which lies 104 kilometers (65 miles) east of Kharkiv, comes under relentless Russian attacks including guided bombs, artillery, multiple-launch rocket systems, and FPV drones.

Russian forces originally occupied Kupiansk at the start of the full-scale invasion before being liberated by Ukrainian forces in September 2022.







