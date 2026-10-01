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Ukraine's court sentences 20-year-old man to life imprisonment for killing ex-lawmaker Iryna Farion

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by Kate Tsurkan
Ukraine's court sentences 20-year-old man to life imprisonment for killing ex-lawmaker Iryna Farion
Flowers brought by supporters of Iryna Farion lie on her grave at Lychakiv cemetery on July 25, 2024 in Lviv, Ukraine. (Photo by Stanislav Ivanov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

Editor's note: This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

The Shevchenko District Court of Lviv sentenced Vyacheslav Zinchenko to life in prison on Oct. 1 for the murder of Iryna Farion, a well-known linguist and former lawmaker.‌‌‌‌

The 60-year-old Farion was a prolific figure in Ukraine who devoted her life to popularizing and defending the Ukrainian language and culture. Her uncompromising positions sometimes made her a polarizing figure, drawing both devoted supporters and fierce critics.‌‌‌‌

Farion's daughter, Sofia Osoba, called it a "historic day" and thanked everyone who supported her family's calls for justice.

"Mom, your ideas are eternal," she wrote on Facebook. "Your words live on. Your struggle continues."

Farion was shot in the head near her home on July 19, 2024, and the assailant fled the scene. She succumbed to her injuries several hours later despite doctors' efforts to save her.‌‌‌‌

A manhunt quickly ensued to find Farion's murderer. On July 25, 2024, then 18-year-old Zinchenko was detained in Dnipro, nearly 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) from Lviv, as a suspect. He remained in custody until his trial began in January 2025.

The Prosecutor General announced in late December 2024 that the Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office had completed the pretrial investigation and submitted an indictment to the court. They said Zinchenko targeted Farion for her public stances and believed she promoted "national discrimination against Ukrainian citizens who speak Russian."

Prosecutor Dmytro Petliovanyi told Suspilne that during the pretrial investigation, more than 60 expert examinations were ordered, more than 1,500 people were questioned, and a "large volume" of surveillance-camera footage was analyzed.

During the court proceedings, Zinchenko refused to testify despite being given opportunities to do so, the judge said, describing his conduct as an "abuse of procedural rights."

A number of Ukrainians voiced public support for Farion's family and their demand for justice in the days leading up to the verdict.

‌‌‌‌"(Farion) spent her entire life, uncompromisingly and selflessly, standing guard over our language, our spirit, and our right to be masters of our own God-given land. She spoke the truth when it was more convenient for many to remain silent," former President Viktor Yushchenko wrote on Facebook on Sept. 29.

"The Ukrainian nation must learn to protect its own. We have no right to a short memory or to silence. Because silence today means enabling the enemy tomorrow."

read also

Who was Iryna Farion, the nationalist professor-politician assassinated in Lviv?
How Russia has attempted to erase Ukrainian language, culture throughout centuries
Iryna FarionMurderCrimeLviv OblastCultureUkrainian languageLanguage
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Kate Tsurkan

Culture Reporter

Kate Tsurkan is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent who writes mostly about culture-related topics. Her newsletter Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan, which focuses specifically on Ukrainian culture, is published weekly by the Kyiv Independent and is partially supported by a generous grant from the Nadia Sophie Seiler Fund. Kate co-translated Oleh Sentsov’s “Diary of a Hunger Striker,” Myroslav Laiuk’s “Bakhmut,” Andriy Lyubka’s “War from the Rear,” and Khrystia Vengryniuk’s “Long Eyes,” among other books. Some of her previous writing and translations have appeared in the New Yorker, Vanity Fair, Harpers, the Washington Post, the New York Times, the Los Angeles Review of Books, and elsewhere. She is the co-founder of Apofenie Magazine and, in addition to Ukrainian and Russian, also knows French.

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