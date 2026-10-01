Half of Ukrainians say government isn't doing enough to secure EU membership, poll shows

Around 50% of Ukrainians believe the government is failing to fulfill its commitments to ensure Ukraine joins the European Union as soon as possible, according to a poll by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) published on Oct. 1.

Some 46% of respondents, meanwhile, said the Ukrainian government is fulfilling its commitments to advance Ukraine's EU accession, the survey showed.

The poll comes as a set of key reforms tied to Western funding remain stalled in Ukraine's parliament.

Asked what is holding Ukraine back from EU membership, 32% cited corruption in central government bodies. Another 29% said the EU or some of its member states are unwilling to accept Ukraine.

Other obstacles cited included the war (15%), the poor performance of the government and parliament (10%), resistance to reforms from certain interest groups (5%), and insufficient independence of the courts and law enforcement agencies (3%).

The Ukrainian parliament has previously blocked rule-of-law reforms needed to advance EU accession talks and secure crucial funding.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi told reporters that Ukraine risks losing $29.5 billion in funding from international partners unless it fulfills its commitments by passing the necessary bills and decisions.

The survey was conducted among a representative sample of 1,002 adults across all regions of Ukraine except for areas under Russian occupation, between Sept. 12 and 21.