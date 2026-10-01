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Half of Ukrainians say government isn't doing enough to secure EU membership, poll shows

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by Kateryna Denisova
Half of Ukrainians say government isn't doing enough to secure EU membership, poll shows
Protesters hold Ukrainian and EU flags during a demonstration under the slogan 'Don't Be Indifferent' at Szczepanski Square in Krakow, Poland, on Aug. 9, 2026. (Klaudia Radecka/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Around 50% of Ukrainians believe the government is failing to fulfill its commitments to ensure Ukraine joins the European Union as soon as possible, according to a poll by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) published on Oct. 1.

Some 46% of respondents, meanwhile, said the Ukrainian government is fulfilling its commitments to advance Ukraine's EU accession, the survey showed.

The poll comes as a set of key reforms tied to Western funding remain stalled in Ukraine's parliament.

Asked what is holding Ukraine back from EU membership, 32% cited corruption in central government bodies. Another 29% said the EU or some of its member states are unwilling to accept Ukraine.

Other obstacles cited included the war (15%), the poor performance of the government and parliament (10%), resistance to reforms from certain interest groups (5%), and insufficient independence of the courts and law enforcement agencies (3%).

The Ukrainian parliament has previously blocked rule-of-law reforms needed to advance EU accession talks and secure crucial funding.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi told reporters that Ukraine risks losing $29.5 billion in funding from international partners unless it fulfills its commitments by passing the necessary bills and decisions.

The survey was conducted among a representative sample of 1,002 adults across all regions of Ukraine except for areas under Russian occupation, between Sept. 12 and 21.

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Kateryna Denisova

Politics Reporter

Kateryna Denisova is the reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in Ukrainian politics. Based in Kyiv, she focuses on domestic affairs, parliament, social and war-related issues. Kateryna began her career in journalism in 2020 and holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv. She also studied at journalism schools in the Czech Republic and Germany.

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