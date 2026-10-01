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'Returning Russia's sick war to where it came from' — Ukraine marks Defenders Day

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by Tania Myronyshena
'Returning Russia's sick war to where it came from' — Ukraine marks Defenders Day
Recruits line up on Day Zero of Basic Military Training at the 118th Separate Mechanised Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on April 5, 2026. (Dmytro Smolienko/Ukrinform/NurPhoto/Getty Images)

Ukraine marked the Day of Defenders on Oct. 1, honoring those serving in the country's military as Russia's full-scale invasion continues.

"Thank you to all our defenders who are working to return Russia's sick war to where it came from," President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Telegram.

The president also said Ukrainian forces had struck a target in the Black Sea, a site in Russia's Oryol Oblast used to launch and store attack drones, an oil facility in Samara Oblast, and a supply depot supporting Russian forces in Bryansk Oblast.

"These are exactly the kind of just responses that are needed now. We will continue depriving Russia of the ability to continue this war," Zelensky said.

Commander-in-Chief Mykhailo Drapatyi highlighted a defining feature of Ukraine's fight in a message marking Defenders Day: relying on innovation, unmanned systems, precision and unconventional solutions rather than sheer numbers.

"While the aggressor tries to overwhelm us with quantities of scrap metal and 'meat grinder assaults,' we are betting on innovation and unmanned systems, precise calculations and unconventional solutions, while preserving and developing our human capital as much as possible," Drapatyi said.

Drapatyi also highlighted Ukraine's deep-strike campaign.

"Our drones have changed the rules on the battlefield, while precise long-range strikes are systematically burning through the enemy's resources and logistics deep in its rear," he said.

Drapatyi said his primary responsibility as commander-in-chief was to create conditions in which the military could fight and win through coordination, intelligence and technology, while stressing that people remained the Ukrainian military's most valuable asset.

Ukraine marks Defenders Day every year on Oct. 1, honoring those who have fought for the country's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The date coincides with the Feast of the Intercession, or Pokrova, a holiday historically associated with Ukrainian Cossack traditions. Ukraine also marks Ukrainian Cossacks Day and Veterans Day on Oct. 1.

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UkraineRussiaUkrainian armed forcesMykhailo DrapatyiVolodymyr Zelensky
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Tania Myronyshena

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Tania Myronyshena is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She has written for outlets such as United24 Media, Ukrainer, Wonderzine, as well as for PEN Ukraine, a Ukrainian non-governmental organization. Before joining the Kyiv Independent, she worked as a freelance journalist with a focus on cultural narratives and human stories. Tania holds a B.A. in publishing and editing from Borys Hrinchenko Kyiv University.

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