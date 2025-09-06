KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
News Feed

Ukraine to retrieve over 3 million euros in corruption compensation from abroad for first time

2 min read
Avatar
by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Ukraine to retrieve over 3 million euros in corruption compensation from abroad for first time
The offices of NABU, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine on Oct. 1, 2019. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Ukraine will return 3.37 million euros ($3.95 million) in compensation from a foreign company involved in a corruption scheme for the first time, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) announced on Sept. 5.

A joint investigation by NABU and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) found that the state-enterprise "Polygraph Plant Ukraine" purchased equipment from a French company at inflated prices through a shell company based in Estonia.

"The former director of the state-owned enterprise received an illegal benefit in the form of copyrights to the designs of the security elements of documents," NABU wrote in a statement.

A Paris court approved the transfer of funds on Sept. 3 following an agreement reached between the French company involved in the scheme and France's National Financial Prosecutor's Office on July 8.

The proceedings involved eight suspects, including the former head of "Polygraph Plant Ukraine."

"This result was made possible thanks to a joint investigative team of NABU, SAPO, law enforcement officers from France and Estonia under the auspices of Eurojust," NABU's statement said.

On July 22, the Ukrainian parliament (Verkhovna Rada) approved amendments that granted the prosecutor general new powers over cases led by SAPO and investigations led by NABU, effectively destroying their independence.

President Volodymyr Zelensky later that day signed the bill into law despite calls for him to veto the changes.

Protestors gathered in major cities across the country, including Kyiv, Lviv, Dnipro, and Odesa, over the course of several days, demanding that the law be repealed.

Amid widespread disapproval, Zelensky on July 31 signed a law passed by the parliament that restored the independence of SAPO and NABU.

In the Verkhovna Rada's first livestreamed vote since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, 331 lawmakers approved the bill in two back-to-back readings, with none voting against it.

Europe’s ‘Coalition of the Willing’ plan for Ukraine is already unravelling
Europe’s “Coalition of the Willing” summit on Sept. 4 struggled to gain Washington’s support for its proposed plan to end Russia’s war in Ukraine, and doubts remain over whether or not it can be implemented, European and Ukrainian officials have told the Kyiv Independent. After the Paris summit, French President Emmanuel Macron said that 26 countries are ready to send troops or contribute other support as part of guarantees, but only after a ceasefire. Macron also said that if Russia failed to
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentChris York
Article image
UkraineFranceAnti-corruptionCorruptionNABUSAPOEstonia
Avatar
Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Saturday, September 6
Saturday, September 6
Putin says he 'doesn't see much point' in meeting Zelensky.

"I don't see much point in them, (...) because it will be practically impossible to reach an agreement with the Ukrainian side on key issues: even if there is political will, which I doubt, there are legal and technical difficulties," Putin said.

Show More

Editors' Picks