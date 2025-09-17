KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
News Feed

Ukraine to receive Patriot, HIMARS missiles, Zelensky says

2 min read
Avatar
by Lucy Pakhnyuk
Ukraine to receive Patriot, HIMARS missiles, Zelensky says
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks at a press conference on September 17, 2025 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo by Andrew Kravchenko/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that Ukraine will receive Patriot and HIMARS missiles as part of a U.S. weapons aid package financed by NATO allies.

"We will definitely have Patriot and HIMARS missiles," Zelensky said during a press conference in Kyiv on Sept. 17, responding to a reporter's question about the contents of the package.

Zelensky's announcement came a day after the Trump administration confirmed its first weapons transfer to Ukraine under the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List, or PURL — a framework created by NATO members and the United States to coordinate and fund Kyiv's most urgent battlefield needs.

The White House separately confirmed the aid package. A U.S. official told Suspilne that assistance will arrive from U.S. warehouses with funding provided by NATO allies.

Zelensky has repeatedly urged Western allies to provide Patriot systems to help shield Ukrainian cities and infrastructure from Russian missile attacks. HIMARS systems, already used extensively by Ukrainian forces, have played a key role in targeting Russian positions.

Through PURL, NATO allies will pool contributions to buy American weapons, munitions, and equipment from U.S. stockpiles. According to Zelensky, the first two packages will be valued at $500 million each. This was also confirmed by a White House official who spoke with Reuters.

The U.S. and NATO first reached an agreement on the PURL mechanism in June. Since August, alliance members such as Canada, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, and Sweden have committed to buying weapons for Ukraine through the mechanism.

Ukraine war latest: Ukraine ratifies historic 100-year partnership with UK
Key developments on Sept. 17: * Ukraine ratifies historic 100-year partnership with UK * IAEA reports shelling, black smoke near Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant * Pro-Ukraine partisans sabotage railway, disrupt Russian logistics 1,600 km from border, group claims * Ukraine captures Kenyan serving in Russian army, who claims he was tricked into joining * Russia preparing 2 more ‘heavy offensive campaigns,’ Zelensky says The Ukrainian parliament on Sept. 17 ratified a 100-year p
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Article image
Patriot Air Defense SystemHIMARSNATOEuropean alliesUkraine
Avatar
Lucy Pakhnyuk

News Editor

Most Popular

News Feed
Wednesday, September 17
US and Ukraine earmark $150 million for minerals deal.

Washington and Kyiv will invest $75 million each to kickstart the Ukraine reconstruction investment fund that gives the U.S. special access to mineral sites and other projects in Ukraine, the Economy Minister Oleksii Sobolev told journalists on Sept. 17.

Show More

Editors' Picks