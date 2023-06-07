Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Ukraine wants to produce NATO-standard 155 mm shells

by Martin Fornusek June 7, 2023 11:28 PM 1 min read
Ukrainian artillery recruits trained to operate the AS90 155mm self-propelled gun in the United Kingdom. (U.K. Defense Ministry)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's state-owned military enterprise Ukroboronprom is attempting to begin production of the 155 mm artillery shells, the company's spokesperson Natalia Sad said.

Ukroboronprom is building capacity to build NATO-caliber rounds as Ukraine's military is fielding a large number of Western artillery, using the 155 mm shells.

"We have mastered the production of 82 mm mortar mines, 122 mm, and 152 mm artillery rounds, as well as 125 mm tank shells. Today, the work on the 155 mm NATO caliber continues," Sad said.

She added that the military production giant brought the monthly production of various projectiles to tens of thousands, and the scale keeps growing.

Already in June 2022, the Armed Forces reported serious shortages of Soviet-era artillery shells, mainly 122 mm and 152 mm calibers.

As Kyiv began to receive Western artillery, it also created the need for NATO-standard ammunition.

The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Martin Fornusek
