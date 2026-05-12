Ukraine strikes Russian targets in occupied Donetsk Oblast after renewed attacks, 'Madyar' says

Ukraine struck Russian military targets in occupied Donetsk Oblast on May 12 after the end of a three-day Victory Day ceasefire, with Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces describing the attacks as part of continued "post-ceasefire operations."

Robert "Madyar" Brovdi, commander of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces, wrote on Telegram that a PRV-16 Nadezhnost radio altimeter was "successfully destroyed" near the village of Huselske.

In the city of Donetsk, occupied by Russian forces since 2014, an ammunition and anti-tank weapon depot was hit, Brovdi added.

Elsewhere in Donetsk Oblast, a fuel depot, Russian anti-tank weapons, and a radar station were struck.

Ukrainian Telegram channel Exilenova Plus reported explosions in Donetsk overnight on May 12.

0:00 / 1× A March 12 video showing attack on military targets inside Russian-occupied parts of Donetsk Oblast.

"Post-ceasefire air defense operations continue. Unmanned Systems Forces aircraft are operating deep within enemy territory," Brovdi said.

The reported strikes came after renewed Russian attacks following the end of the three-day Victory Day ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on May 8 that Ukraine and Russia had agreed to a bilateral ceasefire from May 9 to May 11, which both countries confirmed.

During the ceasefire, there were no large-scale airstrikes, though the Ukrainian Air Force reported Russian drone launches and the firing of one Iskander-M ballistic missile from occupied Crimea.