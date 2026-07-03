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Ukraine strikes Russia's Saky air base in occupied Crimea for second time in a week, SBU says

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by Tania Myronyshena
Ukraine strikes Russia's Saky air base in occupied Crimea for second time in a week, SBU says
A Russian Su-24 flies over Moscow during the general rehearsal for the Victory Day parade in Moscow, Russia, on May 7, 2022n (Sefa Karacan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) said on July 3 it had struck two Russian military air bases in occupied Crimea overnight, damaging or destroying at least seven military aircraft in its second reported attack on the Saky air base within a week.

According to the SBU, Ukrainian drones struck seven hangars at the Saky air base where Russia stores Su-30SM, Su-30, and Su-24 fighter and bomber aircraft. The agency said the strike destroyed or damaged at least seven aircraft.

The SBU also reported hitting two hangars at the Hvardiiske air base, where Russia stored Shahed attack drones and aviation equipment.

The agency described Saky and Hvardiiske as two of Russia's key military air bases in occupied Crimea, from which tactical aircraft regularly launch strikes against Ukraine and support Russian military operations on the southern front.

"The SBU continues to carry out the tasks assigned by the president of Ukraine and systematically reduce Russia's military potential," SBU chief Vasyl Maliuk said.

The strikes come as Ukraine continues to expand its long-range drone campaign in Russia and the occupied territories.

The Unmanned Systems Forces said on July 3 that the number of successful strikes against targets in Russia has increased by 1,150% since the beginning of the year.

In June alone, Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces, together with other military units, reportedly destroyed or seriously damaged 172 Russian defense industry and fuel and energy facilities, as well as nearly 3,000 additional military targets.

The military added that occupied Crimea remains a key focus of Ukraine's long-range strike campaign.

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Tania Myronyshena

Reporter

Tania Myronyshena is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She has written for outlets such as United24 Media, Ukrainer, Wonderzine, as well as for PEN Ukraine, a Ukrainian non-governmental organization. Before joining the Kyiv Independent, she worked as a freelance journalist with a focus on cultural narratives and human stories. Tania holds a B.A. in publishing and editing from Borys Hrinchenko Kyiv University.

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