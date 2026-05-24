Ukraine strikes major Russian oil pumping station supplying Moscow Oblast, SBU says

Ukrainian forces launched a successful drone attack against the Vtorovo oil pumping station in Russia's Vladimir Oblast overnight on May 24, Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) reported.

The Vtorovo oil pumping and dispatching station is a strategic infrastructure hub that supplies fuel to Moscow Oblast. Operated by Transneft, Russia's state-owned oil pipeline monopoly, the Vtorovo station pumps raw materials from refineries in central Russia to export terminals and domestic consumers.

The facility also supplies fuel to major Russian airports, including Sheremetyevo, Domodedovo, and Vnukovo near Moscow.

Drone operators of the SBU's elite Alpha unit targeted the Vtorovo station overnight, acting under the orders of President Volodymyr Zelensky, the SBU reported the following morning.

The attack hit the pumping station, causing a large-scale fire over an area of 800 square meters.

The SBU's strike came on the same night that Russia slammed Kyiv and the surrounding region with hundreds of drones and dozens of missiles, including an Oreshnik intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) in one of the most intense assaults on the capital of the full-scale war.

The mass attack damaged homes, key government buildings, museums, and other civilian infrastructure, killing four people and injuring nearly 100 others.

"Unlike the enemy, who deliberately attacks civilian infrastructure and peaceful people, Ukraine strikes only at military and strategic targets related to ensuring Russian aggression," the SBU said.

Ukraine regularly attacks Russian oil assets and military facilities with its domestically produced long-range weapons. As Ukraine's homegrown drone production has expanded and improved, so has its ability to disrupt Russian fuel production, aviation operations, and exports.

""The SBU is already preparing new special operations. The intensity of Ukraine's strikes on Russian territory will only increase. Our long-range sanctions will continue to work," said Yevhenii Khmara, head of the SBU.