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Ukraine, EU sign Drone Deal during von der Leyen's visit to Kyiv

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by Martin Fornusek
Ukraine, EU sign Drone Deal during von der Leyen's visit to Kyiv
European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen (R) shakes hands with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky before a meeting at the European Commission in Brussels, on Aug. 17, 2025. (Photo by Simon Wohlfahrt / AFP via Getty Images)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukraine and the European Union have signed a new Defense Industrial Partnership, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on July 15, calling Kyiv a "net security provider for Europe."

"What we are signing today is our very own Drone Deal," von der Leyen said in a speech during her visit to Kyiv on Ukraine's Statehood Day — her 11th official trip to the country during the war.

Ukraine has already signed drone cooperation deals with multiple countries in Europe and the Middle East, sharing experience in deploying and countering unmanned systems.

"In Europe, we already have huge technological and industrial capacity that can be deployed. And we have safe and secure production sites that can help to scale up," von der Leyen said.

"But we do not have that battle-tested knowledge and expertise that Ukraine has forged. So the point I am making is that we need to combine our strengths."

The news comes as Ukraine seeks to deepen defense-industry cooperation with European partners — a development driven by thinning Western arms stockpiles and Ukraine's growing defense-industry know-how.

Ukraine and nine European partners also recently founded the Anti-Ballistic Missile Coalition, working to co-develop the new Freya air defense project amid Kyiv's critical shortages of Patriot interceptors.

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UkraineUrsula von der LeyenEuropean CommissionEuropean defense industryEuropean UnionDefense policyEuropean alliesEU aid
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Martin Fornusek

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Martin Fornusek is a reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in international and regional politics, history, and disinformation. Based in Lviv, Martin often reports on international politics, with a focus on analyzing developments related to Ukraine and Russia. His career in journalism began in 2021 after graduating from Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, earning a Master's degree in Conflict and Democracy Studies. Martin has been invited to speak on Times Radio, France 24, Czech Television, and Radio Free Europe. He speaks English, Czech, and Ukrainian.

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