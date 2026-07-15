Ukraine, EU sign Drone Deal during von der Leyen's visit to Kyiv

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukraine and the European Union have signed a new Defense Industrial Partnership, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on July 15, calling Kyiv a "net security provider for Europe."

"What we are signing today is our very own Drone Deal," von der Leyen said in a speech during her visit to Kyiv on Ukraine's Statehood Day — her 11th official trip to the country during the war.

Ukraine has already signed drone cooperation deals with multiple countries in Europe and the Middle East, sharing experience in deploying and countering unmanned systems.

"In Europe, we already have huge technological and industrial capacity that can be deployed. And we have safe and secure production sites that can help to scale up," von der Leyen said.

"But we do not have that battle-tested knowledge and expertise that Ukraine has forged. So the point I am making is that we need to combine our strengths."

The news comes as Ukraine seeks to deepen defense-industry cooperation with European partners — a development driven by thinning Western arms stockpiles and Ukraine's growing defense-industry know-how.

Ukraine and nine European partners also recently founded the Anti-Ballistic Missile Coalition, working to co-develop the new Freya air defense project amid Kyiv's critical shortages of Patriot interceptors.