Ukraine signs deal with Sweden to purchase 16 Gripen E fighter jets

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on June 30 that Ukraine and Sweden had signed an agreement for the purchase of 16 Swedish Gripen E fighter jets.

"Together with Sweden, we continue strengthening Ukraine's combat aviation," Zelensky said.

He added that the aircraft would be delivered with a package of related equipment, technical assistance, and support.

Under previous agreements reached with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Ukraine is also expected to receive its first 16 Gripen C/D fighter jets in early 2027.

Zelensky also met with Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson to discuss implementation of the agreement, as well as broader bilateral defense cooperation, including preparations for a drone initiative and work on anti-ballistic capabilities.

"I thank Sweden — its people and government — for the meaningful partnership and constant support since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion," Zelensky said.

Sweden has been a key military supporter of Ukraine since the outbreak of the full-scale invasion in 2022, pledging tanks, artillery, armored vehicles, and reconnaissance planes.

The Saab JAS 39 Gripen is a multirole fighter aircraft capable of air-to-air, air-to-ground, and reconnaissance missions. Analysts say one of its biggest advantages for Ukraine is that it was specifically designed for dispersed wartime operations during the Cold War, when Sweden expected potential Soviet strikes against its air bases.

The Gripen can carry a broad range of NATO weapons, including IRIS-T, AIM-9 Sidewinder, AIM-120 AMRAAM, and Meteor air-to-air missiles.