Ukraine raises issue of alleged Indian parts in Russian drones amid growing scrutiny of Moscow ties

Ukraine has detected Indian-made components in Russian Shahed-type attack drones, Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak confirmed on Aug. 5, adding Moscow must be denied access to supplies that "enable the killing of Ukrainians."

"Unfortunately, we are detecting Indian-made components in Russian attack drones — including the Shahed/Geran models," Yermak said on X.

President Volodymyr Zelensky's top aide shared a story by the Hindustan Times, which reported that, according to its sources, Ukrainian diplomats have formally raised the issue of Indian parts in Russian drones with the Indian government and the EU.

The news comes as U.S. President Donald Trump's administration accused India of helping to fund Russia's war by importing Russian oil. Trump imposed a 25% tariff on India starting on Aug. 1 shortly after lambasting New Delhi over purchasing Russian energy and weapons.

While Yermak raised the issue amid a growing scrutiny over India-Russia ties, this is not the first time that Ukraine has identified alleged Indian parts in Russian weapons.

Ukrainian military intelligence (HUR) reported in April that "a component made in India — a clock buffer from Aura Semiconductor — was found in a Russian weapon" for the first time.

According to the Hindustan Times, Ukraine appealed to the Indian Foreign Ministry on at least two occasions that Indian-made parts were found in Iranian-designed Shahed "kamikaze" drones last year.

The issue was also reportedly raised with EU sanctions envoy David O'Sullivan when he visited New Delhi last month.

The Indian newspaper wrote that Ukrainian authorities identified electronic components from Vishay Intertechnology and Aura Semiconductor that were used in the production of Shahed's voltage regulator unit and the drone's satellite navigation system. Sources told the Hindustan Times that the companies technically did not violate any Indian laws.

The Kyiv Independent has reached out to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry for comment.

While the West has sought to curb the supplies of dual-use goods Russia needs for the production of drones and other military equipment, Moscow continues to obtain the parts via third-party countries like India, Turkey, or China.

Positioning itself as neutral in the Russia-Ukraine war, India has also become one of the chief buyers of Russian oil, second only to China.

New Delhi sharply increased Russian imports after the outbreak of the full-scale war, taking advantage of deep discounts and falling European demand.

Seeking to pressure Moscow into a peace deal in Ukraine by curtailing its oil revenues, Trump has threatened to impose secondary 100% tariffs on Russia by Aug. 8 unless the Kremlin agrees to a peace deal.

Trump's warning was followed by reporting that Indian state-owned refineries temporarily suspended Russian oil purchases and several oil tankers carrying Russian crude were idling off India's western coast as the nation's refiners sought alternatives.

However, unnamed Indian officials later told the New York Times that the White House announcement did not prompt any change in energy or trade policy in New Delhi.