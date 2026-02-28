KI logo
Politics

Ukraine sanctions Russian postal services delivering to occupied territories, Zelensky says

2 min read
Avatar
by Asami Terajima
Ukraine sanctions Russian postal services delivering to occupied territories, Zelensky says
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky attends a press conference in Kyiv on Feb. 24, 2026, as Ukraine marks the fourth anniversary of Russia's invasion. (Tetiana DZHAFAROVA / AFP via Getty Images)

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree enacting sanctions on 10 Russian logistics companies delivering cargo to Russian-occupied territories in Ukraine, the President's Office said on Feb. 28.

The Office said that the entities sanctioned include private Russian companies operating in the occupied territories and providing logistical support to the Russian military, which is currently waging offensives on multiple axes of the front.

The sanctions were imposed to restrict supply channels that are delivering microelectronics from Western countries, the President's Office cited Vladislav Vlasiuk, the president's representative on sanctions policy, as saying. The relevant information had been passed on to Western allies, according to Vlasiuk.

Among the companies sanctioned are Russian DPD service and Freightlink, joint-stock companies registered in Russia, according to a document attached to a decree published on the Office's website, signed by Zelensky on Feb. 27.

Become a member – go ad‑free

"The special role of postal services is to deliver microelectronics from abroad," the Office cited Vlasiuk as saying.

"It is not normal for a microchip to be sent by mail from Germany to Moscow."  

The sanctions come shortly after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine reached the four-year mark, where Russian troops continue to thrust forward in many sectors across the front line and launch indiscriminate attacks on civilians nationwide.

Throughout the war, Russia has relied on Western technology, such as microchips, to produce weapons to deploy in its war against Ukraine. Russia has built a robust system to bypass the Western sanctions to continue importing Western technology. Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) regularly publishes a list of Western components found in Russian weapons.

Become a member – go ad‑free

President Volodymyr Zelensky said in October that the missiles and drones that Russia used to attack Ukraine on Oct. 5 "contained over 100,000 foreign-made components," including those from American, German, and British companies.

The President's Office said on Feb. 28 that the newly sanctioned entities include Russian companies that are using Ukrainian state-owned postal service Ukrposhta's infrastructure in the occupied territories, turning such sites into a passport office, where Russian occupation authorities illegally hand out Russian passports and issue summons.

Russian postal services that have circumvented sanctions by creating channels for the "so-called parallel import" of dual-use goods, such as electronics and drones, were also sanctioned, according to the President's Office.

read also

Reporter’s notebook: What a factory says about Ukraine’s economy
The western part of war-torn Ukraine lies in the space between normalcy and reality. More tourists, more construction, more skiing. Fewer air raids, fewer blackouts, fewer speeding khaki pickup trucks. But no part of the country is immune to the effects of war. A local library hangs photographs of young men and women killed in action. Graveyards fly blue and yellow. Brigades advertise jobs on large billboards lining the highway. Driving past a small, unremarkable two-story building, my guide
The Kyiv IndependentLuca Léry Moffat
Sanctions against RussiaUkraineRussia
Avatar
Asami Terajima

Reporter

Asami Terajima is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent covering Ukrainian military issues, front-line developments, and politics. She is the co-author of the weekly War Notes newsletter. She previously worked as a business reporter for the Kyiv Post focusing on international trade, infrastructure, investment, and energy. Originally from Japan, Terajima moved to Ukraine during childhood and completed her bachelor’s degree in Business Administration in the U.S. She is the winner of the Thomson Reuters Foundation's Kurt Schork Award in International Journalism 2023 (Local Reporter category) and the George Weidenfeld Prize, awarded as part of Germany's Axel Springer Prize 2023. She was also featured in the Media Development Foundation’s “25 under 25: Young and Bold” 2023 list of emerging media makers in Ukraine.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Saturday, February 28
Friday, February 27
Video
Is Donbas key to ending Ukraine-Russia war?

As peace talks continue and the U.S. pushes for compromise, one proposal keeps returning: Ukraine should withdraw from the remainder of Ukrainian-controlled Donetsk Oblast to end the war. The Kyiv Independent’s Francis Farrell explains why the Battle of Donbas remains at the center of the peace process.

Show More

Editors' Picks