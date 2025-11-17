Ukraine's HUR releases new data on foreign equipment used in Russian weapons, focusing on eastern Asian companies

Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) on Nov. 17 published new data on foreign equipment that Russia uses in weapon production, focusing on Eastern Asian companies, including the Japanese Okuma Corporation, Korean Samsung Machine Engineering Company, and Taiwanese AKIRA SEIKI.

HUR said that its list of equipment from Eastern Asian companies is helping Moscow produce a Unified Module for Gliding and Guidance (UMPK) kit for glide bombs, as well as missiles and artillery ammunition.

Ukraine has long highlighted Western and foreign components used in Russian weapons to call for tougher sanctions that would make it more difficult for Moscow to circumvent them.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said in October, for instance, that the missiles and drones that Russia used to attack Ukraine on Oct. 5 "contained over 100,000 foreign-made components," including those from American, German, and British companies.

"The data obtained is already being used to develop sanctions initiatives and restrict the production capacity of the Russian military-industrial complex," HUR said in its Nov. 17 Telegram post.

Japanese Okuma and Chinese Hision machining centers' equipment were included in the newly released data. HUR claimed that Russia's Tactical Missile Armament Corporation is using them to produce planning and correction modules for weapons, such as glide bombs and cruise missiles.

Another Japanese machining center, Matsuura Machinery Corporation, was also in the list, with HUR claiming that the company's equipment is helping Russia produce missiles that regularly hit Ukraine, such as Kh-59 and Kh-101.

Equipment from Korean Samsung Machine Engineering Company (SMEC) is also used by Russia to produce the external structure for unguided missiles, as well as large and medium caliber shells, according to HUR.

Taiwanese AKIRA SEIKI's equipment, HUR claimed, is used by the Russian defense enterprise Burevestnik stabilizers for mortar rounds.

Aside from East Asian companies, which also included Chinese ones, the new data released also named three Czech companies and a German company's equipment for aiding Russian weapon production.