Ukraine sanctions Russian, Chinese, Belarusian firms supplying drone technology

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree imposing new sanctions on dozens of individuals and companies linked to Russia's drone industry, the Presidential Office said on Aug. 17.

Both Russia and Ukraine have significantly ramped up drone production during the war, as unmanned systems have proven critical on the battlefield for reconnaissance, precision strikes, and electronic warfare.

According to the presidential decree, restrictions were introduced against 39 Russian nationals and 55 companies from Russia, China, and Belarus. The measures target entities involved in the production of drones using artificial intelligence, as well as suppliers of electronic components for unmanned aerial vehicles.

Among the sanctioned companies are Russian defense developers Zala Aero, Smart Birds, and Vostok Design Bureau, as well as Chinese and Belarusian firms that provide dual-use technologies.

Ukrainian authorities also sanctioned research centers focused on AI-based drone technologies, including Neurolab and the Center for Unmanned Systems and Technologies.

The list of sanctioned individuals includes senior executives from the Russian defense industry.

The sanctions provide for asset freezes, a full ban on trade operations and transit, exclusion from state procurement and privatization, suspension of defense-related contracts, and restrictions on access to technology and intellectual property. Most measures are set for 10 years, while some are indefinite.

Ukraine's Presidential Office said the country is working with international partners to synchronize the sanctions across global jurisdictions.

China's exports have enabled Russia to significantly ramp up its production of Garpiya-A1 attack drones, Reuters reported in July. Bejing has long been one of Russia's key exporters of dual-use goods and military technology, though China denies the claims.