Ukraine brings back almost 20 children from Russian-occupied territories, Russia over past week

Ukraine has brought back 19 children and teenagers from Russian-occupied territories and from Russia, where they had been deported, to areas under its control over the past week, Save Ukraine, a Ukrainian humanitarian NGO, said on April 16 on Facebook.

"Each of them has endured pressure, intimidation, and attempts to undermine their identity. Today, they are finally safe," the statement read.

Among those rescued is 11-year-old Emiliia, who was forced at school to take part in militarized events supporting the Russian army. When she refused, teachers allegedly pressured and bullied her. The sustained stress led to serious health problems, according to Save Ukraine.

Seventeen-year-old Matvii was forced to sing the Russian national anthem and, after refusing, was threatened with solitary confinement. He also went into hiding from Russian patrols searching for children his age to issue draft notices.

Ukraine also returned 19-year-old Sofiia to territory under its control. She had been persecuted by a Russian soldier for saying "thank you" in Ukrainian and was also punished at college for her pro-Ukrainian stance, the statement read.

According to Ukraine's national "Children of War" database, at least 20,000 Ukrainian children have been abducted from Russian-occupied territories and taken to Russia or Russian-controlled areas since February 2022. Some 1.6 million remain under Russian occupation, according to Bring Kids Back UA.

Ukrainian officials estimate the real figure of abducted children could be far higher. Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets puts the number at up to 150,000, while Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Daria Herasymchuk has given a range of 200,000–300,000.

In 2023, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russia's Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova for their role in state-sanctioned child abductions.