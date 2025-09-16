KI logo
Ukraine resumes live broadcasts of parliament sessions after over 3-year break

by Tim Zadorozhnyy
The Ukrainian parliament held a plenary session on Sept. 16 that was broadcast live for the first time since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022.

Parliament suspended live coverage of its plenary sessions after the full-scale invasion for security reasons, though committee meetings began airing again in January 2025.

Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk said on July 30 that broadcasts would resume once the security situation allowed, saying that parliament must remain "an open platform."

An exception was made on July 31, when parliament live-streamed a closely watched vote restoring the independence of two key anti-corruption bodies.

Several lawmakers, including Stefanchuk, submitted a draft resolution on Sept. 1 to restore plenary broadcasts, arguing that the current security environment permitted their return.

"The current security situation, given recent changes, in many cases allows broadcasts to resume without creating additional risks," the text read.

The parliament speaker signed the resolution on Sept. 9.

Ukraine's unicameral legislature, the Verkhovna Rada, has 450 seats with lawmakers elected for five-year terms under universal suffrage.

Elections have not been held since the start of the full-scale war due to martial law.

Tim Zadorozhnyy

News Editor

Tim Zadorozhnyy is a news editor at The Kyiv Independent. Based in Warsaw, he is pursuing studies in International Relations, focusing on European Studies. Tim began his career at a local television channel in Odesa. After moving to Warsaw, he joined the Belarusian opposition media outlet NEXTA, starting as a news anchor and later advancing to the position of managing editor.

