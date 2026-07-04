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Ukraine releases footage of drone destroying Russian fighter jet in occupied Crimea

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by Chris Powers
Ukraine releases footage of drone destroying Russian fighter jet in occupied Crimea
A screenshot from a video released by HUR on July 4 showing a Ukrainian drone strike on a Russian MiG-29 fighter aircraft in occupied Crimea (HUR/Telegram)

A new video published by Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) shows a drone attacking the Belbek airfield in Russian-occupied Crimea and "destroying" a MiG-29 fighter aircraft in a night raid on June 25.

A HUR Telegram post accompanying the video claims the losses "could run into tens of millions of dollars," as the drone destroyed both the fighter jet and specialist equipment situated nearby.

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The new footage was published just hours after another night of Ukraine successfully attacking military targets on the peninsula, part of a systematic campaign to isolate the territory from Russian military logistics and degrade its military infrastructure.

In June alone, Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces, together with other military units, reportedly destroyed or seriously damaged 172 Russian defense industry and fuel and energy facilities, as well as nearly 3,000 additional military targets.

And twelve years after Russia illegally occupied the peninsula, pro-Ukrainians in Crimea are regaining hope thanks to the regular Ukrainian strikes.

read also

‘This is unusual’ – How Ukrainian strikes upended Crimea’s tourist season
Why AI believes Crimea is Russian — and what to do about it
Ukrainian attackCrimeaRussiaRussian-occupied UkraineUnmanned Systems ForcesUkrainian strikes in Russia
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Chris Powers

Brussels Correspondent

Chris Powers is the Brussels Correspondent with the Kyiv Independent. He reports on EU news and policy developments relevant to Ukraine, bridging the gap between Brussels and Kyiv. He was formerly the Defense and Tech Editor at the EU media outlet Euractiv. Chris holds a BA in History from the University of Cambridge and an MA in European Studies from the College of Europe.

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