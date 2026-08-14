No 'increased risk' to Romania despite day of drone scares, officials say

The Romanian Defense Ministry said on Aug. 14 that there is no evidence the country faces "increased risk," despite documenting four incidents involving drone wreckage in a single day.

The announcement comes amid intensifying strikes in the Black Sea and near the Romanian border due to Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.

Romania logged four drone incidents on Aug. 14, with some triggering evacuations in areas where drone fragments were discovered. No harm to people or property has been reported in connection to the drone scares.

"The debris identified on Romanian territory is being examined by specialized teams in accordance with established procedures," the ministry said in a Facebook post. "At this time, there are no indications of an increased risk to the Romanian population."

Earlier in the day, Romanian authorities reported discoveries of drone fragments in four areas: the villages of Greci and Plauru in Tulcea County, the Saturn resort on the Black Sea coast, and the beach town of Costinesti.

The drone parts discovered in Tulcea County were both found within 5 kilometers of the Ukrainian border. The area has previously faced a number of drone incursions stemming from Russian strikes on Ukraine's port infrastructure along the Danube River.

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On the same day, tourists in the resort town of Saturn were evacuated from the beach after lifeguards spotted drone wreckage washing ashore, the Romanian news outlet Antena3 reported. Emergency services arrived on site to inspect and recover the drone fragments.

Romanian media also reported the discovery of another drone fragment near Costinesti, a beach town 17 kilometers (about 10.5 miles) from Saturn. The fragment was likely from the same unmanned vehicle discovered on the beach in Costinesti the previous day.

The fragments are being inspected and the origins of the drones have not yet been reported.

The Romanian Defense Ministry described the drone incidents as "collateral effects" from the increased attacks on the Black Sea and said it had ramped up monitoring and surveillance measures in response.

Romania "is continuously monitoring the situation near the borders and adjusting its protective and response measures as the situation evolves," the ministry said.

Over the last two months, Russia has stepped up its attacks on Ukraine's seaports and civilian vessels in the Black Sea in a bid to choke the country's key trade route. Around 90% of Ukraine's agricultural goods are exported via the Black Sea, accounting for 20% of Kyiv's gross domestic product (GDP) before the full-scale invasion.

Kyiv and Moscow have exchanged strikes on ports and vessels in recent weeks, leading to growing fears of a global food crisis.

As drone fragments washed up on Romania's beaches, the Kremlin on Aug. 14 rejected Ukraine's offer of a truce based on the 2022-2023 Black Sea grain initiative.

Russian drones have invaded Romanian territory several times throughout the full-scale war against Ukraine. Most dramatically, a Russian drone struck a residential building in the city of Galați on May 29, injuring two people.

In late July, Romanian air defenses shot down three Russian UAVs in three days, prompting Bucharest to summon its Russian ambassador.