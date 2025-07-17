Zelensky, Trump discuss 'win-win' drones-for-weapons 'mega deal'

President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President Donald Trump are exploring a potential agreement involving the purchase of American weapons in exchange for the sale of Ukrainian drones, Zelensky told the New York Post in an interview published on July 17.

"The people of America need this technology, and you need to have it in your arsenal," Zelensky said of Ukraine's drones, which have managed to destroy heavy Russian bombers.

"I think this is really a mega deal, a win-win, as they say."

The arrangement would see the U.S. and Ukraine back each other in aviation and unmanned systems development, Zelensky said.

While specific details remain unclear, Kyiv would gain access to a swath of weapons from the U.S. in return for providing combat-tested drone technologies to Washington.

Zelensky said Ukraine is prepared to share its drone expertise with the U.S., as well as European countries such as Denmark, Norway, and Germany.

The proposal aligns with Trump's evolving military strategy. According to Reuters, his draft defense budget for fiscal year 2026 prioritizes drones and long-range missiles over conventional naval and aerial assets.

Since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, Kyiv has expanded drone production across all domains — air, land, and sea — with plans to manufacture 30,000 long-range drones in 2025.

Kyiv's hybrid strike platforms — including the Palianytsia and Peklo missile-drones — have attracted global interest for their ability to deliver precision strikes over extended ranges.

On June 1, Ukraine carried out an unprecedented drone strike as part of Operation Spiderweb, targeting four Russian air bases deep inside the country with first-person view (FPV) drones.