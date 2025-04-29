Ukraine offers assistance as Spain, Portugal recover from blackouts

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine is ready to help Spain restore its power grid, President Volodymyr Zelensky told Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on April 28 as the country was hit by a massive blackout.

Spain and Portugal experienced unprecedented blackouts on April 28, disrupting internet connectivity and subway operations. The two countries declared a state of emergency.

"Over the years of war and Russian attacks on our energy system, Ukraine has gained significant experience in overcoming any energy challenges, including blackouts," Zelensky said.

"I instructed Ukraine’s Energy Minister (Herman Haluschchenko) to act as swiftly as possible. Our technical experts are ready to help."

As of April 29, grid operators in Spain and Portugal announced that power has been partially restored, and recovery efforts are ongoing. Authorities are still investigating the cause of the power outages.

Ukraine's energy grid has been severely damaged by Russian attacks. Throughout 2024 alone, Russia launched 13 mass aerial strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, Halushchenko said. Ukraine was forced to introduce emergency shutdowns across the country during the past attack waves.

Despite the most recent Russian strikes, Ukraine managed to go through last winter without blackouts and preserve the power system, Zelensky said earlier in April.