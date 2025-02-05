Skip to content
News Feed, Minerals, Ukraine, Business, Andrii Sybiha, Foreign Ministry, investment in Ukraine, Gas, LNG
Ukraine offering gas storage facilities for US LNG to boost Europe's energy security

by Tim Zadorozhnyy and Kateryna Denisova February 5, 2025 3:10 PM 2 min read
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha talks alongside U.K. Foreign Secretary David Lammy during a joint press conference on Feb. 5, 2025, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Vitalii Nosach / Getty Images).
Ukraine could store U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) in its underground facilities to bolster bilateral cooperation and Europe's energy security, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on Feb. 5 at a press conference attended by the Kyiv Independent.

"Ukraine has powerful underground gas storage facilities, and we have the potential for close, mutually beneficial cooperation in this area," the minister said during the press conference with his U.K. counterpart, David Lammy.

Sybiha's remarks come as U.S. President Donald Trump seeks Ukrainian rare earths as a condition for continued aid to Ukraine. Sybiha suggested that energy cooperation could be another key component of the bilateral relationship.

"The range of common interests and mutually beneficial cooperation is not limited to these resources. For example, we see enormous potential — especially after ending Russian gas transit through Ukraine's territory — in the possibility of purchasing LNG gas from the U.S.," Sybiha said.

The minister emphasized that the development of energy infrastructure presents opportunities for American businesses to invest in Ukraine's gas transportation system, but it also gives Kyiv a chance to become a guarantor of energy security in Europe.

"This is not only an economically beneficial partnership but also a strategic decision that will strengthen transatlantic relations and make Ukraine a key energy security hub for the entire region," he said.

Ukraine did not extend an agreement with Russia on natural gas transit through its territory that expired on Jan. 1, citing its refusal to finance Russia's war.

Zelensky has reaffirmed Ukraine's openness to mining rare earths with international partners during a press briefing on Feb. 4. His victory plan, first presented in 2024, includes a provision for foreign investment in Ukraine's mining industry.

Trump has not specified which rare earths the U.S. seeks, but he has suggested that Kyiv is ready to cooperate. Ukraine possesses significant reserves of critical minerals, including titanium, which is used in aerospace and defense, and lithium, which is essential for electric vehicle batteries.

Authors: Tim Zadorozhnyy, Kateryna Denisova
News Feed

11:03 AM

US leading 'very constructive talks on Ukraine,' Trump says.

"But we are having very good talks, very constructive talks on Ukraine. And we are talking to the Russians. We're talking to the Ukrainian leadership," Donald Trump said during a press conference in Washington with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
9:31 AM

UK Foreign Secretary Lammy arrives in Kyiv.

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy arrived in Kyiv on Feb. 5 to discuss Ukrainian-British cooperation and Ukraine's security, said Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Ukraine's ambassador to the U.K.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.