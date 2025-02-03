Trump seeks Ukrainian rare earths in exchange for aid

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

U.S. President Donald Trump is seeking to have Ukraine supply the U.S. with rare earths as a condition for aid for the war-torn country, news agency AFP reported on Feb. 3.

"We're looking to do a deal with Ukraine, where they're going to secure what we're giving them with their rare earths and other things," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

Ukraine expressed its willingness to cooperate in supplying the essential materials, as many sectors rely on them, according to Trump.

Trump did not specify what kind of materials Washington is seeking from Kyiv.