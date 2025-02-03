Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, United States, Ukraine, Trump & Ukraine, Donald Trump, Aid, US aid
Edit post

Trump seeks Ukrainian rare earths in exchange for aid

by Kateryna Hodunova February 3, 2025 9:13 PM 1 min read
Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump holds his hands up during a rally at Avflight Saginaw in Freeland, Michigan, United States on May 1, 2024. (Nic Antaya/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

U.S. President Donald Trump is seeking to have Ukraine supply the U.S. with rare earths as a condition for aid for the war-torn country, news agency AFP reported on Feb. 3.

"We're looking to do a deal with Ukraine, where they're going to secure what we're giving them with their rare earths and other things," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

Ukraine expressed its willingness to cooperate in supplying the essential materials, as many sectors rely on them, according to Trump.

Trump did not specify what kind of materials Washington is seeking from Kyiv.

Trump says talks with Ukraine, Russia ‘going pretty well,’ media reports
“We have meetings and talks scheduled with various parties, including Ukraine and Russia. And I think those discussions are actually going pretty well,” Trump told reporters late on Feb. 2.
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

4:00 PM

24-year-old Ukrainian pilot killed in action.

"He was only 24, but he was a competent and experienced warrior who mercilessly beat the (Russian forces) on all their approaches and front lines," the 831st Tactical Aviation Brigade said.
12:53 PM  (Updated: )

Pro-Russian paramilitary leader dies in hospital after Moscow explosion.

Armen Sarkisyan, a pro-Russian collaborator from Donetsk Oblast wanted by Ukraine, died in the hospital after being injured in an explosion in an elite residential complex in Moscow on Feb. 3, the state news agency TASS reported, citing healthcare officials.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.