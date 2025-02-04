Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine, United States, US aid, Aid, Donald Trump, Trump & Ukraine, Russia, War
Edit post

Ukraine open to mining rare earths in cooperation with partners, Zelensky says

by Kateryna Hodunova February 4, 2025 8:52 PM 2 min read
Volodymyr Zelensky speaks to the media during a joint press conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Vahdettin Mansion in Istanbul, Turkey, on July 8, 2023. (Ozan Guzelce/ dia images via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine is open to mining rare earths with its partners, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Feb. 4 during a press briefing in Kyiv, NV reported.

Zelensky's statement comes after U.S. President Donald Trump said that Washington was seeking Ukrainian rare earths in exchange for aid.

"We are open to the idea that mineral resources can be developed with our partners who help us protect our land and push the enemy back with their weapons, their presence, and sanctions packages," Zelensky said.

"This is absolutely fair. I talked about this back in September when we met with President Trump," Zelensky added.

Zelensky's 10-point peace plan first presented in 2023 includes a clause on foreign investment in Ukraine's mining industry.

Zelensky also noted that if Russia controls mineral resources on the international market, there is a possibility that companies from other countries, such as Iran or North Korea, will get involved.

"I know that they (American businesses) are really interested in entering Ukraine, and I would like them to develop this area here," Zelensky said.

Trump did not previously specify what kind of rare earths the U.S. wants to acquire but said that Kyiv was ready to cooperate.

Ukraine and its allies have been concerned about the future of U.S. aid under President Trump since he has repeatedly criticized former President Joe Biden for his administration's assistance to Kyiv.

The U.S. is the largest backer of Ukraine's defense, having provided over $91 billion in aid, including over $62 billion worth of military assistance, since 2022.

‘We want to bring stability’ — State Secretary Rubio’s position on Russia’s war against Ukraine
As state secretary, Marco Rubio will oversee the implementation of the president’s foreign policy, including that relating to Russia’s full-scale war — which wasn’t directly referred to during Donald Trump’s inauguration speech.
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.