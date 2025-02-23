Ukraine needs the US to win, says Polish PM

This audio is created with AI assistance

Polish President Andrezj Duda said Ukraine cannot win the war without U.S. support in a press briefing following a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, Polish media RMF 24 reported on Feb. 23.



Duda and Trump met at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Maryland on Feb. 22. After the conversation, the Polish leader told reporters that Trump is determined to end Russia’s war on Ukraine adding that Russia cannot be allowed to win.



However, he noted that the question remains of how to end the bloodshed. In his opinion, "without American support, Ukraine will not survive this war” and that the war “has to be ended somehow.”



According to Duda, a just and sustainable peace is needed to make sure "the war will not return and that Russia will not attack anyone again."



The Polish Prime Minister discussed the peace negotiations with Trump, reminding him that Russian President Vladimir Putin is a former KGB officer. The White House said that a deal with Russia could be expected in the coming week.



Duda, who has served as Prime Minister since 2015, previously said in November that he does not believe Trump will allow Russia to win. However, Ukraine is growing anxious that U.S. military support will end as Trump negotiates with Russia.



Tensions have grown between the U.S. and Europe over peace negotiations, as Washington held direct talks with Russia in Saudi Arabia on Feb. 18 without Ukraine and Europe. European allies, including the U.K., have stressed that Ukraine needs to be directly involved in the negotiations.



The next round of talks between the U.S. and Russia is planned for Feb. 25, in Riyadh.



Duda’s comments echo that of other European leaders, including British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who stressed that only a U.S. security guarantee can deter Russia from launching further aggression. He called for the U.S. to support a peacekeeping force in Europe.