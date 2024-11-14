I can't imagine Trump abandoning Ukraine, Polish president says.

This audio is created with AI assistance

President-elect Donald Trump will not allow Russia to destroy Ukraine because he "does not like to lose" and because the U.S. has already invested too many resources to let them go to waste, Polish President Andrzej Duda told a press conference on Nov. 13.

"President Donald Trump — I cannot imagine that he would allow Russia to destroy Ukraine, in which the United States, in which the American taxpayer, for whose money President Donald Trump will soon be held accountable when he takes office, has invested such huge amounts,” Duda said.

Trump’s support for Ukraine hangs in the air as analysts and politicians try to gauge his plans to bring peace to Ukraine, as he promised to end the war within "24 hours" after reelection without revealing details.

The president-elect is a "born fighter, he likes to fight and, above all, he does not like to lose," Duda noted.

The Biden administration plans to increase U.S. military assistance to Ukraine in the final months of its term to give as much support as possible before Trump takes office in January 2025, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in Brussels on Nov. 13.

To "Trump-proof" their support for Ukraine, Poland began building an alliance with the U.K. to continue helping Ukraine after Donald Trump takes office in 2025. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk intends to hold talks with his British counterpart Keir Starmer in the coming days.

Tusk will also meet President Emmanuel Macron of France and Mark Rutte, secretary-general of NATO, earlier reporting suggested.

Outgoing President Biden has seen the handling of Russia’s war against Ukraine as a defining element of his presidency. He gradually gave more military aid to Ukraine as Kyiv emerged victorious from the early battle of Kyiv in April 2022.