Ukraine, Greece reach deal on new gas route, Zelensky says

Ukraine and Greece have agreed on a new route for gas supplies, among other deals on financing gas imports, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Nov. 16.

"(A)s of today, we have prepared an agreement on gas for Ukraine," Zelensky said. "This will be another route for gas supply — to maximize the security of import routes for Ukraine during winter."

The announcement comes shortly after a source in the Presidential Office told the Kyiv Independent on Nov. 13 that Zelensky would visit Greece to sign an energy deal.

Kyiv and Athens have also made agreements on financing gas imports, Zelensky said. The deal will provide nearly 2 billion euros (approximately $2.3 billion) needed to compensate for Ukrainian gas production losses brought on by Russian attacks.

The Ukrainian government, European allies, and European banks are cooperating to finance gas imports, Zelensky said. The European Commission, Norway, Ukrainian banks, and the U.S. are also working to secure financing for Ukraine's energy needs.

Ukraine is also working with Polish partners to secure a long-term contract with Azerbaijan, Zelensky said.

From Greece, Zelensky will next visit France, where he will discuss a defense agreement on Nov. 17, and then head to Spain. The agreement with France will "significantly strengthen" Ukraine's air defense and combat aviation capabilities, the president said.

The gas deal with Greece comes as Russia continues to batter Ukrainian cities and energy infrastructure as part of a campaign to plunge the country into darkness and cold ahead of winter.

Russia's aerial attacks have escalated throughout 2025, and Moscow's annual fall assault on Ukraine's energy sector has also intensified, with increasing strikes on gas infrastructure and heating systems.

In the last two weeks alone, Ukraine has faced devastating mass attacks that inflicted severe damage to energy infrastructure: Russian strikes on Nov. 8 and Nov. 14 hit critical facilities and caused widespread blackouts.

Russia's war on energy has been exacerbated by a domestic crisis — a major corruption scandal involving high-level government officials, including close associates of Zelensky, taking kickbacks from contractors for state-owned energy companies.

Zelensky announced on Nov. 15 that Kyiv is initiating a complete overhaul of Ukraine's state energy firms that will entail leadership changes and comprehensive financial audits.