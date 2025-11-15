Zelensky pledges rapid reform of state energy firms amid major government scandal, calls for new leadership

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Nov. 15 that Ukraine is beginning a full reset of its key state-owned energy enterprises, involving management overhauls and comprehensive financial audits.

The announcement comes amid the biggest corruption scandal of Zelensky's term, involving high-level officials enriching themselves with bribes from state energy firm contractors.

In the wake of the scandal, the government has agreed on a step-by-step plan to reform Ukraine's public energy companies, including Energoatom, Naftogaz, Ukrhydroenergo, and the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine, Zelensky said.

"We are beginning a reboot of key state enterprises operating in the energy sector," the president said, adding that new supervisory boards and leadership must be formed quickly, with competitions for new CEOs launched without delay.

He also noted that Naftogaz must hold an urgent competition for a new supervisory board so that a refreshed lineup can begin work in early 2026.

Zelensky stressed that ministers must maintain "constant and substantive communication with law enforcement and anti-corruption bodies," insisting that “any scheme uncovered in these companies must receive an immediate and fair response.”

He concluded that full transparency in the energy sector remains an absolute priority.

The planned "reboot" comes as Ukraine reels from revelations of high-level corruption involving the public energy sector. An investigation by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) uncovered evidence that Timur Mindich, a close ally of Zelensky, allegedly led a group getting kickbacks from energy construction and procurement — including building defenses for Ukraine's energy infrastructure — and laundering the proceeds.

Several other figures in the Zelensky government are implicated, and two ministers — Justice Minister Herman Halushchenko and Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk — have already resigned as a result.

According to the investigation, businessman Oleksandr Tsukerman led the back office used for money laundering. The back office laundered around $100 million, according to the Anti-Corruption Bureau.