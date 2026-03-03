KI logo
Ukrainian forces liberate 9 eastern settlements as Russian troops face Starlink disruptions, Ukraine's military says

2 min read
Avatar
by Tania Myronyshena
A man cycles down a street under anti-drone netting in Druzhkivka in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on March 2, 2026. (Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

Ukraine has liberated nine settlements in the Oleksandrivka sector along the southeastern front line, Ukraine's Air Assault Forces said on March 2 on Facebook.

The announcement follows a statement by Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief, Oleksandr Syrskyi, who said Ukrainian forces regained more territory in February 2026 than Russia captured during the same period.

"Three additional settlements in the area have been fully cleared of Russian troops, while fighting continues for several more," the statement read.

The Air Assault Forces said their units are continuing offensive operations, pushing Russian troops out of fortified positions and cutting key supply routes.

The operation in the Oleksandrivka sector began on Jan. 29, coinciding with the introduction of new restrictions on the use of Starlink terminals by Russian forces. Under the measures, all terminals not registered in Ukraine's state system ceased operating on Ukrainian territory.

"This significantly affected the occupiers' situational awareness and complicated unit command and control at the initial stage, but the enemy did not halt its offensive operations and continued to advance," the Air Assault Forces said.

The Oleksandrivka sector of the front line lies at the junction of Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

Since the launch of the operation on Jan. 29, Russia has lost 6,537 troops, including 4,355 killed, 2,167 wounded, and 15 captured, according to the Air Assault Forces.

The 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Air Assault Forces said on March 1 that Ukrainian troops had breached Russian defensive lines in the sector, without disclosing the exact location.

Earlier, on Feb. 23, Syrskyi said Ukrainian forces had regained control of eight settlements and liberated 400 square kilometers (154 square miles) of territory from Russian occupation since late January 2026.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly said that Ukraine will not agree to territorial concessions, arguing that giving up land would not bring lasting peace.

Tania Myronyshena

Reporter

Tania Myronyshena is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She has written for outlets such as United24 Media, Ukrainer, Wonderzine, as well as for PEN Ukraine, a Ukrainian non-governmental organization. Before joining the Kyiv Independent, she worked as a freelance journalist with a focus on cultural narratives and human stories. Tania holds a B.A. in publishing and editing from Borys Hrinchenko Kyiv University.

Tuesday, March 3
Zelensky's ex-chief of staff Yermak to head lawyers' association committee.

The committee was created by order of Lidia Izovitova, head of the association. Izovitova has faced criticism for allegedly being a protégé of pro-Kremlin politician Viktor Medvedchuk. Izovitova's tenure as head of the association ended in 2022, and she has been accused of holding her position illegally.

 (Updated:  )
Ukrainian team barred from wearing Ukraine map on uniform at Winter Paralympics.

The International Paralympic Committee barred Ukraine’s Paralympic team from wearing their ceremonial uniform for the upcoming Winter Games, saying the design featuring a map of Ukraine was political, according to National Paralympic Committee President Valerii Sushkevych.

Monday, March 2
