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Moscow to respond in kind to Europe seizing Russian merchant ships, Putin says

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by Martin Fornusek
Moscow to respond in kind to Europe seizing Russian merchant ships, Putin says
Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russia, on July 20, 2026, in this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik. (Alexander Kazakov / Pool / AFP / Getty Images)

Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened on Aug. 12 to "respond in kind" if European countries seize Russian commercial vessels, calling such attempts "nothing more than piracy."

The statement comes as the West ramps up efforts to clamp down on Russia's shadow fleet, a group of aging and poorly insured tankers Moscow uses to circumvent sanctions and carry out hybrid operations.

"We see that the authorities of some countries, in violation of international maritime law, are attempting to restrict the movement of vessels belonging to our economic operators," Putin said while visiting exercises of Russia's Pacific Fleet.

"And recently, they even came up with the idea of ​​seizing our ships and selling the property they stole from us," he said, adding that Moscow "will be forced to respond in kind" if such methods are put into practice.

In recent months, countries like Sweden, France, the U.K., and Belgium have intercepted vessels from Russia's shadow fleet, many of which were sailing under third-country flags and in violation of sanctions.

Swedish courts have since agreed to hand over Caffa, a shadow fleet vessel transporting grain looted from occupied Ukrainian territories, to Ukraine.

The U.S. also seized a Russian-flagged tanker in the Atlantic Ocean on Jan. 7 for the first time in recent history, even after Moscow had reportedly dispatched a submarine to protect it.

Western governments and watchdogs have warned that Russian shadow fleet vessels pose a risk not only to international security but also to the environment and marine life, as the aging tankers are more prone to oil spills.

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How Russia’s shadow fleet forced Europe back to sea
WarShadow fleetShipsSanctionsUkraineRussian Navy
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Martin Fornusek

Reporter

Martin Fornusek is a reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in international and regional politics, history, and disinformation. Based in Lviv, Martin often reports on international politics, with a focus on analyzing developments related to Ukraine and Russia. His career in journalism began in 2021 after graduating from Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, earning a Master's degree in Conflict and Democracy Studies. Martin has been invited to speak on Times Radio, France 24, Czech Television, and Radio Free Europe. He speaks English, Czech, and Ukrainian.

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