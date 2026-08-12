67% of Poles back deporting unemployed Ukrainian men, poll shows

The majority of Poles support the idea of deporting military-aged Ukrainian men who do not have legal employment in Poland, the Polish newspaper Rzeczpospolita reported on Aug. 12, citing a survey it had commissioned.

The poll, conducted last week by the Polish IBRiS Institute for Market and Social Research, comes after the Law and Justice party (PiS) announced its hardline migration policy ahead of next year's parliamentary elections.

The party, led by Jaroslaw Kaczynski, is the main opposition to Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk's current government.

PiS deputy leader Tobiasz Bochenski said that if the party comes to power, it would begin deporting unemployed Ukrainian men aged 25-60, giving them the "opportunity to fight for their homeland."

While 67.2% of respondents supported the idea, 23.4% opposed it, according to the poll. Some 79% of positive responses came from Poles identifying as right-wing, although the proposal also found strong support among voters of the ruling liberal-left coalition.

Over 52% of government voters said they were in favor of deporting unemployed Ukrainians, while 39% have taken the opposite stance.

The survey was conducted on Aug. 7 and 8, with over 1,000 respondents.

The Polish government on Aug. 9 rejected the deportation proposal, calling it "pure absurdity and populism." The country's Interior Ministry said that 95% of Ukrainian men in Poland are legally employed.

Poland is home to close to 2 million Ukrainians, according to official data, with roughly half of them being granted temporary protection as refugees.

The survey's findings come at a time when cases of aggression against Ukrainians in Poland are on the rise, with 30% more hate crime reports being filed in the first half of 2026 compared to last year.

The rising tensions partially stem from a diplomatic row between Kyiv and Warsaw over Ukraine naming one of its military units after the World War II-era Ukrainian Insurgent Army, a Ukrainian resistance movement that fought for the country's independence but is remembered in Poland mainly for its role in the Volyn massacres.

Polish officials have previously taken a tough stance on Ukrainian immigrants. The country's government has backed ending temporary protections for Ukrainian refugees eligible for conscription, a stance taken by most EU members.