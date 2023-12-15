Ukraine launched drone attack on Crimea, Kursk, Russia says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Multiple explosions were reported in Crimea on Dec. 15 as air defense downed six Ukrainian drones over the peninsula, Russia's Ministry of Defense said.

Traffic at the Dzhankoi checkpoint near northern Crimea had been blocked, Russian media reported.

Moscow-appointed authorities in Crimea, which was illegally annexed in 2014, have regularly reported explosions, drone strikes, and raids by Ukrainian forces.

Earlier on Dec. 15, local officials in the Kursk Oblast of Russia said four Ukrainian drones had been downed.

Roman Starovoit, Governor of Kursk Oblast, said that explosions were heard and power lines were damaged.

In October 2022, a missile strike severely damaged the Kerch bridge — a key transport and operational supply route for Russian forces in Crimea — leaving it blocked for weeks.