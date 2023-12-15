Skip to content
Ukraine launched drone attack on Crimea, Kursk, Russia says

by Lance Luo December 16, 2023 1:00 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Multiple explosions were reported in Crimea on Dec. 15 as air defense downed six Ukrainian drones over the peninsula, Russia's Ministry of Defense said.

Traffic at the Dzhankoi checkpoint near northern Crimea had been blocked, Russian media reported.

Moscow-appointed authorities in Crimea, which was illegally annexed in 2014, have regularly reported explosions, drone strikes, and raids by Ukrainian forces.

Earlier on Dec. 15, local officials in the Kursk Oblast of Russia said four Ukrainian drones had been downed.  

Roman Starovoit, Governor of Kursk Oblast, said that explosions were heard and power lines were damaged.

In October 2022, a missile strike severely damaged the Kerch bridge — a key transport and operational supply route for Russian forces in Crimea — leaving it blocked for weeks.

Explosions reported in occupied Crimea, Russian proxy claims drone strike on ammunition depot
The Russian proxy head in occupied Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov, claimed on July 24 that Ukrainian drones caused an explosion at an ammunition depot in the peninsula’s Dzhankoi region. The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify Aksyonov’s claim.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
10:19 PM

Protests break out in Russia's Bashkortostan republic.

The protests broke out as supporters came to the town of Baymak to demonstrate against the authorities' sentencing of local rights activist Fail Alsynov to four years in prison on charges of "inciting ethnic hatred."
11:50 AM

ISW: Putin attempts to destabilize Baltic countries.

Russian President Vladimir Putin sets conditions for future escalations in the Baltic countries as part of the alleged plan to weaken the NATO alliance, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) wrote in its Jan. 16 assessment.
